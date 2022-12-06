Citing work on Bears project, Arlington Heights board awards village manager 7% raise

Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus, pictured in 2021 at Arlington Park, was awarded a 7% raise in part for his village hall oversight of the racetrack redevelopment project. Daily Herald File Photo

Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus received a 7% pay raise Monday night from the village board, who cited his oversight of the proposed Chicago Bears redevelopment project at Arlington Park as one key factor to award the additional compensation.

Recklaus, who was hired to oversee day-to-day operations of the municipal government in November 2014, will receive an annual base salary of $263,272, under a resolution approved unanimously by the nine-member elected board. He will also get an automobile allowance of $100 more per month, from $500 to $600.

Mayor Tom Hayes noted Recklaus' village hall oversight of the racetrack redevelopment project over the past year and a half, which has included working with property owner Churchill Downs Inc. and the Bears, who have the property under contract.

"His leadership has just been critical to this effort, and all of his efforts," Hayes said.

Hayes also said Recklaus' financial and budgetary management -- resulting in a fourth consecutive year of no property tax levy increase -- and leadership of the village staff through the pandemic was "outstanding."

Recklaus, who is eligible for pay increases after annual performance evaluations in closed session with the board, received a 5% raise last year, a 5% raise in 2020, a 4% raise in 2019, and a 4.5% raise in 2018.

Hayes said the latest raise puts Recklaus "on a level playing field" with the salaries of other village managers in the area.

"And so, I think it's very much deserved," the mayor said.

The manager's evaluation this year took place on Nov. 21, and his salary adjustment came before the board for formal approval at its public meeting Monday night. The item was to be approved as part of the board's lengthy consent agenda, but it was pulled for separate consideration by resident Melissa Cayer, a regular attendee of governmental meetings in and around Arlington Heights.

Last year, Recklaus got a four-year contract extension that will keep him in the top management position at village hall until Nov. 10, 2026.