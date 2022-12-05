Police seek public's help to find who broke into Batavia home

Batavia police are asking for the public's help to identify who broke into a home Friday on the 800 block of Gosselin Circle.

The intruder or intruders broke a first-floor window to enter the home, Batavia police said in a statement Monday evening. The burglary was reported to police about 5:15 p.m. Friday.

In their message to the public, Batavia police asked nearby residents who have surveillance cameras to check for footage that may help determine who broke into the home. Anyone with information or useful footage should call police at (630) 454-2500.

Police said it was unclear whether anything was stolen from the house.