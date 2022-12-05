Police seek public's help to find who broke into Batavia home
Updated 12/5/2022 6:20 PM
Batavia police are asking for the public's help to identify who broke into a home Friday on the 800 block of Gosselin Circle.
The intruder or intruders broke a first-floor window to enter the home, Batavia police said in a statement Monday evening. The burglary was reported to police about 5:15 p.m. Friday.
In their message to the public, Batavia police asked nearby residents who have surveillance cameras to check for footage that may help determine who broke into the home. Anyone with information or useful footage should call police at (630) 454-2500.
Police said it was unclear whether anything was stolen from the house.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.