Huge holiday-themed model train display Dec. 10 in Mundelein

The North Central O Gaugers Model Railroad Club is hosting a train exhibit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the lobby of the Mundelein village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. There is no admission charge.

The layout will be decorated in a holiday theme and the trains will be Christmas trains. The huge train layout will showcase trains with bells that ring, horns that toot and even have authentic train sounds. Children especially are sure to be delighted by the display.

Visit Ncogtrains.com for a sneak peek and more information.