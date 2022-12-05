Body found is missing Algonquin woman

A woman's body was found Monday in the Fox River near Carpentersville. Amanda Marrazzo/Shaw Local News Network

Vehicles with the Kane County sheriff and coroner's offices leave the area near the Fox River where a woman's body was found on Monday. Amanda Marrazzo/Shaw Local News Network

The body of an Algonquin woman who disappeared Sunday was found Monday morning in the Fox River near Carpentersville.

The Kane County coroner's office confirmed the identity Monday. It will perform an autopsy Wednesday.

There were no visible or overt signs of foul play, according to the coroner's news release.

The 52-year-old woman left her home around 9 a.m. Sunday to go to the Jewel store at 1501 E. Algonquin Road. Her family reported her missing around 11 a.m. Her purse, phone and car keys were found at the store.

People reported seeing her walking on Greenridge Avenue later that day.

The body was discovered by a man around 8:30 a.m. near the Brunner Family Forest Preserve.