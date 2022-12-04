Police reports: Driver said she fell asleep before fatal Geneva crash

Newly released reports indicate a driver involved in a deadly September crash with a pedestrian in Geneva told police she had taken prescription medication and fallen asleep. Mark Black for Shaw lOCAL nEWS nETWORK

The driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Geneva in September told police she had taken prescribed medication and fallen asleep before the crash, according to newly released police reports.

Tammy Berke, 55, was walking from the CVS Pharmacy, 765 E. State St., and attempting to cross the street about 7 p.m. Sept. 28 when she was struck by a Hyundai Kona.

The driver, Katelyn E. Rougas, 30, of the 700 block of Fox Run Drive in Geneva, was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions, reports state.

"Rougas appeared to be emotionally distressed and as if she had just woken up," according to a police report Shaw Local News Network obtained in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. "Rougas' voice was trembling as she spoke and she was unable to project her voice while speaking with me. Rougas repeatedly expressed concern regarding the welfare of Berke."

The officer wrote that he did not observe any signs of impairment while speaking with Rougas.

Rougas' attorney declined to comment.

Another driver told police she was traveling behind the Hyundai that struck Berke and witnessed the crash, reports state.

"(It) began moving from the left westbound lane, and entered the center turn lanes at a high rate of speed," according to the report.

A surveillance video camera from neighboring businesses recorded the crash.

Berke's son, Sebastian Berke, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Rougas last month, seeking more than $50,000 in damages.