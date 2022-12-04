Lake Barrington board to talk short-term rentals
Updated 12/4/2022 3:48 PM
The Lake Barrington village board will meet Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the rules for short-term residential rentals.
Employee health insurance and other issues also are on the agenda.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 23860 N. Old Barrington Road.
Article Comments
