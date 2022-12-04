Fundraiser launched in memory of Buffalo Grove mom and daughters found dead in home

An online fundraiser has been launched to help pay the funeral and burial costs of 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, left, 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak, right, and their mother, Vera Kisliak, center. They and two others were found fatally stabbed Nov. 30 in their Buffalo Grove home. Courtesy of Natasha Kuzmenko

An online fundraiser to pay for the burial of a Buffalo Grove mother and two young daughters found dead in their home Wednesday already has raised nearly $60,000.

The GoFundMe "In Loving Memory of Vera Kisliak, Vivian, Amilia" campaign will help pay for funeral services, burial and transportation costs, organizers say on the website.

"Vera was a devoted and a loving mom to a fun loving, energetic, always smiling (6)-year-old Vivi and delicate, kind, sweet 4-year-old Amilusha," organizers wrote. "She did her best to keep them safe and happy but their lives were cut too short in the most gruesome way."

Police conducting a well-being check Wednesday morning found Vera Kisliak, 36, and the girls dead in their Acacia Terrace home. Also found dead were the children's grandmother, Lilia Kisliak, 67, and Vera's estranged husband, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak.

Authorities say all five victims were stabbed to death, but have not revealed who they believe is responsible for the killings. Police have said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Court records show Vera and Andrei Kisliak had been going through a contentious divorce, and Andrei had been arrested in late September on allegations he had violated an order of protection obtained by his wife.

According to court documents, Vera Kisliak had told a court her husband brought home prostitutes, used drugs heavily, followed her as she took their children to school, stole her car and threatened to kill her "and disfigure her in a way that no one will recognize her," according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

Organizers of the fundraiser say survivors live overseas and are not prepared for the financial burden that comes with funeral and burial services.