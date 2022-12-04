Algonquin police looking for missing woman
Updated 12/4/2022 5:40 PM
Algonquin police are asking for help in the search for Kimberly Koerner, who was last seen about 9 a.m. Sunday.
Koerner, 52, is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has straight black hair. She was wearing a white coat with fur and pajama bottoms when she was last seen at the Jewel store at 1501 E. Algonquin Road.
Anyone with information on Koerner's whereabouts should call the Algonquin Police Department at (847) 658-4531.
Article Comments
