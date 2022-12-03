Volo man charged with criminal sexual assault, home invasion; deputy aids children

A Lake County sheriff's deputy's quick intervention helped two children whose father was charged with home invasion and criminal sexual assault Friday, officials said.

Thammaya Siackhasone, 39, of the 2700 block of Hartigan Road, Volo, battered and sexually assaulted the mother of his two young children Friday morning and threatened to kill the family, authorities said.

Siackhasone came to the victim's home in the 600 block of Timpani Place, Volo, to pick up the children, both under age 10. He told them to wait in his vehicle and returned to the house where he attacked their mother, police said.

"One of the children was concerned it was taking Siackhasone so long to come back to the car, so the child went inside and witnessed some of the abuse," officials said in a statement.

The woman was able to get free and ran to a neighbor's house where she called 911 at about 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Siackhasone "fled with the children and we are unsure of what his intentions were," Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

At that point, Deputy Lauren Kopis who was responding to the 911 call saw Siackhasone's vehicle and made a traffic stop.

"The deputy overheard Siackhasone instructing his children not to be truthful about the prior violent incident," Covelli said.

"It is very fortunate the deputy responding was alert and keeping a watchful eye. If she had not spotted Siackhasone, based on his acts of violence against the victim and his threat to kill his family members, the worst could have possibly happened."

The victim was treated for her injuries at a hospital.

Lake County prosecutors charged Siackhasone with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery, attempted criminal sexual assault, criminal trespass to a residence, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Sheriff's officers came to the residence "for a prior domestic incident earlier this year, however, there was no violence in that incident and no arrests were made," Covelli said.

A Lake County judge ordered Siackhasone to be held on $250,000 bond. His next court date is Dec. 8.

The news came as authorities in Buffalo Grove continue to investigate the deaths of a couple, their two children and another family member Wednesday in their home.

Covelli said "we do tend to see an increase in domestic disputes around this time of year. We've unfortunately seen some very sad domestic violence situations this year countywide."

Anyone seeking assistance or information about domestic violence can call the state's hotline at (877) TO END DV or (877) 863-6338.