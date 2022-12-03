Volo man charged with criminal sexual assault, home invasion

A Volo man faces charges of home invasion and criminal sexual assault after being apprehended by a Lake County sheriff's deputy responding to a 911 call Friday morning.

Thammaya Siackhasone, 39, of the 2700 block of Hartigan Road, battered and sexually assaulted the mother of his two young children Friday morning, authorities said. He also threatened to kill the family, they said.

Siackhasone came to the victim's home in the 600 block of Timpani Place to pick up the children, both under age 10. He told them to wait in his vehicle and returned to the house where he attacked their mother, police said.

"One of the children was concerned it was taking Siackhasone so long to come back to the car, so the child went inside and witnessed some of the abuse," officials said in a statement.

The woman was able to get free and ran to a neighbor's house where she called 911 at about 10 a.m.

Siackhasone took off in his vehicle but a sheriff's deputy responding to the call saw him fleeing and made a traffic stop.

The victim was treated for her injuries at a hospital.

Lake County prosecutors charged Siackhasone with home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery, attempted criminal sexual assault, criminal trespass to a residence, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Siackhasone is being held at the Lake County jail with a court hearing set for today.