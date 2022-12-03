Vera Kisliak describes a tormented life with husband, according to court records

Andrei Kisliak, 39, was among five people found stabbed to death in a Buffalo Grove house Wednesday. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house.

Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks' million-dollar home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace to find what Chief Brian Budds called a "horrific" crime scene: Vera Kisliak; her husband, Andrei Kisliak; their daughters, ages 6 and 4; and her husband's 67-year-old mother all died of "sharp force trauma" injuries.

Lake County court records tell a story of increasingly erratic, menacing behavior by Andrei Kisliak when the couple began highly contentious divorce proceedings.

Among other instances mentioned in court filings, his wife told the court her husband brought home prostitutes, used drugs heavily, followed her as she took their children to school, stole her car and threatened to kill her "and disfigure her in a way that no one will recognize her."

Then, at a Nov. 1 hearing, the couple asked a judge to modify a protective order that had barred Andrei Kisliak from the house and from seeing their children without supervision, and let him move back in.

