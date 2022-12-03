Time for hundreds in Santa outfits to run through downtown Arlington Heights for charity

More than 1,500 runners dressed as Santa Claus ran through downtown Arlington Heights Saturday for the 15th annual Rotary Santa Run.

A children's Reindeer Run kicked off the day's races at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 5K starting from the corner of Campbell Street and Highland Avenue.

The event was organized by the Rotary Club of Arlington Heights. As of Thursday morning, 1,417 runners had registered for Saturday's event. There was also a 1-mile route for those who wanted to walk.

The attendance eclipsed the attendance of 1,137 last year, which marked an in-person return after a virtual event in 2020. As many as 2,000 have run the race in years past.

Each attendee gets a fitted Santa suit, a swag bag from a dozen event sponsors, a commemorative medal, and hot chocolate after the race.

Organizers say the Santa Run has raised more than $300,000 over the years to support the club's charitable causes.