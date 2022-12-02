Police investigating shooting of man, woman in Palatine Township Thursday night

Cook County sheriff's police are investigating the nonfatal shooting of a man and woman in unincorporated Palatine Township Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1500 block of Silver Lane at about 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, and a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, police said.

Both were transported to a hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's police detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 865-4896.