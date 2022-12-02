Pancakes, Santa visit on the menu at Palatine breakfast

Families can enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast while visiting with Santa at American Legion Post 690 in Palatine. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

The Sons of the American Legion will hold a special holiday pancake breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the American Legion Hall Post 690, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine.

"We are celebrating the holidays at this pancake breakfast," said John Nemanich, Commander of the S.A.L. "We will be holding our breakfast upstairs in our hall. Santa will be joining us from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Children will be able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and get a picture with Santa."

The S.A.L. will be serving all-you-can-eat pancakes and French toast, along with sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, fruit, orange juice, coffee and milk.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for veterans and children 5 and older; free for ages 4 and younger.

The breakfast is a fundraiser for Legion Family Charities.

"The American Legion is also creating a memorial and allowing individuals to honor their relatives for their service in the military or family members with a commemorative brick engraved with their name and, if applicable, details of their service," Nemanich said.

"The bricks will be part of a perpetual display with our newly renovated cannon. You can see additional details or purchase a brick at alpost690.us."

The Sons of the American Legion was created in 1932 as an organization within the American Legion. The S.A.L. is made up of boys and men of all ages whose parents or grandparent served in the United States military and became eligible for membership in the American Legion. There are currently 300,000 members of the S.A.L. in this country and abroad.

The Palatine Chapter holds its monthly general meeting at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the American Legion Hall in Palatine.

For information on the Palatine Sons of the American Legion, any of their sponsored events or for membership, write to the Sons of the American Legion, 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60067; call (847) 359-1606; or visit alpost690.us.