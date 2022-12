Lake County property transfers for Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2022

Antioch

$350,000; 1454 Redwing Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Katz Trust to Janet Cox

$305,000; 25452 W Highwoods Drive, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Kevin P Cummings to Natalie Ann Karner

$200,000; 427 Filweber Court, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Marshall E Fryman to Connie Esparza

$190,000; 26750 W Grass Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Lisa Ann Andersen to Richard Rapp

$52,500; 41092 N Deep Lake Road, Antioch; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Dan Machnik to Marco A Martinez

Beach Park

$310,000; 40710 N Green Bay Road, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Ariana S Detogne to Gerardo Mateo Martinez

$281,000; 37611 N Garnett Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mary Ann Hartke to Jose Luis Ramirez

$275,000; 12920 W 27th Place, Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Martin Burns to Samantha Murphy

$256,000; 10700 W Chaplin Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by David Lobue to Luis Martinez

$255,000; 10081 W Talmadge Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Susan Smith to Kevin Lamar Williams

$229,000; 38134 N North Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Loretta R Hegel to Antonio Padilla

$220,000; 10768 W Macarthur Drive, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Robert Londono to Luis Gerardo Valencia Lopez

$215,000; 38230 N Russell Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Shirley A Williams to Omar Diaz Teliz

$195,000; 39676 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Benilda S Posadas to Kimberly Sherline Guzman

$185,000; 39668 N Cambridge Blvd., Beach Park; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Wanda Wiggins to Phillip Charles Matievic

Deerfield

$450,000; 1014 Central Ave., Deerfield; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Chad E Solomon to Kristina Semenskoy

Fox Lake

$505,000; 25 Atwater Parkway, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Alejandro D Aguire to Benjamin Van Laan

$235,000; 52 Ernest Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Dale Stieber to Joseph Hagee

$235,000; 35756 N Cedar Island, Fox Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Randall M Prueitt to Robin K Youngberg

$180,000; 7202 Oxford Cir Unit 237, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Agnes P Markko to Thomas E Kowalski

$73,500; 58 Vail Colony Unit 10, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Paul Szachnitowski to Rachel Stine

$62,500; 46 Nassau Colony Unit 10, Fox Lake; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Selma Karamovic to Flavio Munoz

Grayslake

$350,000; 281 Westerfield Place, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Hena Konditi to David Garcia Jr

$315,000; 981 Braymore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Gretchen E Bowers to Alexander M Gelabert

$282,000; 250 Burton St., Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Michael Dietrich to Christopher Guerriero

$265,000; 12 Park Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Louis I Behm Jr to Juan Mata Jr

$240,000; 18240 W Elm St., Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Fred E Retter to Stephanie A Dilullo

$223,000; 82 Thomas Court, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Yong B Lee to Patrick B Ogedegbe

$215,000; 1087 Manchester Cir Unit 16-4, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Stephanie Ann Dilullo to Melissa W Conners

$182,000; 18229 W Big Oaks Road, Grayslake; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Kyle Whitmer to Danya Abusoud

Gurnee

$539,000; ,500 Inverness Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by James B Smith to Elizabeth R Tyler

$515,000; 527 Capital Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Farris Pierson to Timothy Neu

$459,000; 16951 W Jonathan Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Henry F Chamberlain to James Leu

$430,000; 780 Darnell Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by William Gregg Gill to John Westphal

$325,500; 18027 W Banbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mooselake LLC to Elisabeth Diouf Ep Nwalozie

$219,000; 17829 W Braewick Road, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Alonso Ochoa to Geoff Levin

$132,500; 13304 W Blanchard Road, Gurnee; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Ruthie Campbell to Alejandro Fernandez Arias

Hainesville

$265,000; 233 E Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Vanessa Jimenez Nava to Hector Amaro Hernandez

$183,000; 515 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Marc Kraimer Jr to Vicki Jean Wolf

Hawthorn Woods

$735,000; 118 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Quentin 37 LLC to Epifanio Glen Briones

$598,000; 11 Nelson Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Sridhar Atchutuni

$546,500; 15 Nelson Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Anthony Nelson

$490,000; 2 Elmwood Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Amy J Hulting to Annamarie Stornello

$455,000; 14 Lynn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by John C Paprocki to Philip Toth

Highland Park

$639,500; 1388 Ridge Road, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Timothy A Brubaker to Kaustav Chatterjee

$569,000; 2916 Idlewood Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Spiro Maros to Donna J Hemphill

$450,000; 68 Ridge Road, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Roger Sturgeon to Yaniv Dolgin

$155,000; 2048 Saint Johns Ave Unit 3C, Highland Park; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Tanya Prawica to Harry Shanov

Highwood

$355,000; 225 Sheridan Ave., Highwood; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Shelli Sheridan to Grant Thompson

Ingleside

$224,000; 36372 N Wesley Road, Ingleside; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Chester J Wulf to Alejandro Carrillo

Island Lake

$480,000; 1920 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to John Musnicki

$437,500; 1929 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Reynaldo Cabral

$376,500; 2016 Foxridge Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Taylor Pepe

Kildeer

$700,000; 23646 N Birkdale Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Tony C Bettanin

Lake Bluff

$292,500; 13319 W Heiden Cir Unit 16-2, Lake Bluff; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Matthew Quick to John Russell Krumsee

Lake Forest

$412,500; 1260 N Western Ave Unit 306, Lake Forest; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Jeanette Driscoll to Julia A Palella

Lake Villa

$350,000; 24 Winddance Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Matthew S Mechenes to Wolfgag A Hillinger

$345,000; 30 Coventry Cove Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Brian D Surroz to Brittany Hubler

$315,000; 6 Sheehan Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Michael J David to Aaron W Fluhler

$275,000; 975 E Wheatfield Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Gerald M Tyma to Chris Pitt

$255,000; 36644 N Eastmoor Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Leo A Dietrich to Jereme Stewart Schroeder

$253,000; 25211 W Lincoln Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by William Carl Huhn to Katherine Miller Jones

$222,500; 25655 W Arcade Dr S, Lake Villa; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Douglas Jones to Timothy Knollman

$175,000; 39079 N Spruce St., Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Jeffrey D Smith to Matthew Walker

$70,000; 21190 W Rollins Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Audenago Cruz to Eduardo L Mateo

Lake Zurich

$667,000; 1044 Avery Ridge Circle, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to James A Flores

$565,000; 620 Eric Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Daniel L Cox to Joseph M Randel

$412,500; 24130 N Lakeside Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Todd T Bouffard to Charles Connors

$345,000; 952 Manchester Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Rosemary Caparelli to Tomasz Malik

$300,000; 240 Rosehall Dr Unit 250, Lake Zurich; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Anna English to Jenessa L Piscopo

$130,000; 23713 N High Ridge Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Dennis Bedgood to Gerardo Perez

Lakemoor

$440,000; 32164 N Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by NVR Inc to Dorothy Wesolowski

$415,000; 32156 N Rockwell Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Gino Deleon to Nikola Hrisova Cabrera

Libertyville

$684,000; 1229 N Pointe Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Wenhao Chen to David Grum

$635,000; 2415 Steeple Chase Cir E Unit E, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Luis Carlos Moya Rebate to Anna Linscheid

$600,000; 1040 Wellington Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Peter G Land to Mark D Scheuer

$545,000; 1988 S Hawk Court, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Lisa A Stewart to Tanusha Kirsten

$462,000; 634 Nordic Court, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by William S Baker to Mihir Desai

$460,000; 1298 Oak Trail Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Zailong Wang to Michael A Stachyra

$457,000; 814 Hayes Ave., Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Matthew Krummick to Raji Raveendran Nair

$450,000; 150 Blueberry Road, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Terese Salcius to Kathryn Marie Hofherr

$400,000; 1017 Dover Court, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mary Ann Ulz to Noah Dreyer

$340,000; 150 Red Top Dr Unit 202, Libertyville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Thomas A Westman to Barbara Patterson

$130,000; 1605 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 2B, Libertyville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Thomas Eick to Maclin Eick

Lindenhurst

$280,000; 617 Penn Blvd., Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Lori Foster to Francis C Yabes

$235,000; 1913 Burr Oak Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Bernard Gerlack to Qiuchen York

$165,500; 3172 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Jennifer Brian to Bharathi Devarakonda

$164,000; 308 S Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Tim R Olson to Guadalupe Cordova

$160,000; 3604 Neubauer Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Danitch LLC

Mundelein

$420,000; 738 Banbury Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Stephen R Kovac to Adam F Wiesen

$390,000; 1404 Thorton Way, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Michael S Urban to Francis P Lapid

$330,000; 1345 Regent Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Rafael L Roques to Davaasuren Zorigtbaatar

$325,000; 1949 Mcrae Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Burnell D Brinkley to Duraid Micah

$306,000; 248 N Shaddle Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Michael T Romeo to Natalie K Lindquist

$290,000; 124 S Chicago Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by David Wierzgacz to Christina C Davis

$262,000; 1300 Darnell Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Brian Affolter to Vadim Roshass

$228,000; 115 S Archer Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Efren Nambo to Hans Garcia Vanegas

$216,000; 525 Jennifer Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Francis P Lapid to Irene Pituc Lapid

$208,500; 341 Dunbar Road, Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Robert A Hamlin to Daniel A Bouma

$196,000; 848 Countryside Hwy., Mundelein; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Paul Whitsett to Loren Reid Seaman

North Chicago

$196,000; 1015 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Santiago Vences Salgado to Sergio Reyes Castrejon

$195,000; 3019 18th Place, North Chicago; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Reinaldo Gonzalez to Andres Manuel Morales

Round Lake

$349,000; 788 N Overlook Trail, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Joseph P Mitchell to Noe Torres

$282,500; 404 W Boxwood Court, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Brian P Kandefer to Louis Carlile

$270,000; 726 S Montclair Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Jarry Mabos Juance to Kerry Amanda Conrad

$256,000; 193 Switchgrass Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Jesus Gonzalez to Jonathan Acosta

$185,000; 669 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Kassam H Master to Dean M Curles

$55,000; 24536 W Stub Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mario S Cordova to Teresa Sterna

Round Lake Beach

$315,000; 2195 N Pheasant Ridge Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Marlene M Duy to Vanessa Cabinian

$195,000; 2258 N Pheasant Ridge Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Lucia Blancas Esquivel

$194,500; 2230 N Pheasant Ridge Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Guerrero Garcia to Ericka Medina

$175,000; 1430 Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by DBG Properties LLC to Camille N Blow

$175,000; 1307 Ardmore Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Jesus Maldonado Zepeda Roque to David Garcia

$169,500; 1998 Countryside Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Theresa Elliott to Cecilia Rosas Meneses

$152,500; 1518 Ridgeway St., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Mario J Ingoglia to Derek Drummer

$142,000; 481 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Rex Murata to Debra E Geder

$120,000; 1574 W Crystal Rock Ct Unit 1A, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Kevin C Anderson to Donna Marie Dunn

$106,500; 328 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Gladys Bosch to Juvenal Garcia

Round Lake Park

$168,500; 424 Clifton Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Donovan Patrick Lee Madnerson to Leticia Toscano

$140,000; 214 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Yesenia Suarez Mora to Juan Rodriguez

Vernon Hills

$415,000; 1238 Christine Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Mikhail Viner to Sumanth Kumar Jasti

$280,000; 930 Princeton Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Svetlana Shendik to Saruultuya Batbayar

$208,500; 377 Ashwood Ct Unit 76-D, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Grace Blanton to Cindy M Sereeter

$200,000; 820 Waterview Cir Unit 4, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Pramila Rajendran to Srinivas Kodumuri

$168,000; 472 Stevenson Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Linda C Cheng to Theodore Sindermann

Volo

$480,000; 26705 W Commerce Dr Unit 2, Volo; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Volo Sportsplex Inc to Morevolo LLC

$375,000; 415 Minuet Circle, Volo; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Manmohan S Jafra to Ivelisse Cruz

$320,000; 1719 Wentworth Drive, Volo; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Yurivia Evangelista to Tam Nhat Tran

$275,000; 862 Richard Brown Blvd., Volo; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Norbert R Binczak to Mihail Beckerman

$229,500; 323 Terra Springs Circle, Volo; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Robert P Osullivan to Joseph Sawyer

Wadsworth

$409,500; 13307 W Hidden Springs Trail, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Todd E Williams to Ronald Onofrey

$405,000; 13900 W Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Luis Arturo Alonso to Holly Gabbey

$225,000; 3052 Nicklaus Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Jeff Blyther to Savannah L Buza

Wauconda

$390,000; 1080 Jessica Dr Unit 36, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Jerome V Grillo to Dennis Joseph Rusch

$380,000; 2327 Trailside Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Philip D Lawitz to Matthew Habetler

$240,000; 2820 Cattail Ct Unit C, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by David M Miller to Ryan Davidson

$155,000; 335 Crestview Dr Unit D, Wauconda; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Linda Rizzo

Waukegan

$325,000; 1091 S Talcott Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Kevin Odonnell to Abin Jacob Matthew

$315,000; 3153 Country Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Randall A Luce to Lauren A Murphy

$280,000; 3237 Hampshire Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Carolina Velasquez to Jose A Toledo

$247,000; 2712 W Vermont Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Monica Torres to Daniel Diaz

$232,000; 1218 Hickory St., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Christopher Vega to Selene Garcia

$225,000; 1662 11th Court, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Rasheed Shotuyo to Mildred Cobar

$180,000; 1822 Apache Road, Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Jose L Reyna to Mariano Zamora Vazguez

$180,000; 1005 W Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Charles E Day to Ari J Calderon

$175,000; 4199 Continental Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by BRYC Properties LLC to Andrea S Devost

$170,000; 2621 Clearview Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Adrian Murillo Zaragoza to Uriel Lara Ruiz

$130,000; 1201 Brookside Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Wilson Living Inc to Lelia Chamberlin

$90,000; 815 S Mcalister Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Mary R Wozniak to Maria Trinidad Isabel Mejia Herrera

$87,000; 1705 Lyons Court, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Equity Cash Buyers LLC to Marco A Arizmendi

$80,000; 3130 W Monroe St Unit 208, Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Artur Sciborek to Tony Campos

$75,000; 438 S Fulton Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Ronald A Hernandez to Pine Builders LLC

Winthrop Harbor

$309,000; 1201 Monroe Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Daniel Lenz to Dana Mccarthy

$280,000; 2809 13th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Roberta Channell to Harold Castano Izquierdo

Zion

$300,000; 4114 Credence Drive, Zion; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Brian D Dallas to Clive Barrinton Warburton

$297,000; 2007 Sunset Court, Zion; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Oscar A Banda to Latoni Hatch

$250,000; 2,000 Sunset Court, Zion; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Juan Manuel Diaz Capistran to Edgar R Gayton Yepez

$250,000; 13090 W 28th St., Zion; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Richard D Hopkins to Avrey Doyle

$236,000; 605 Kakos Court, Zion; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Rojelio Melgoza to Anibal A Duarte

$205,000; 1709 Joanna Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Genaro Mendez to Cristal Padilla Cervantes

$180,000; 1528 Anderson Trail, Zion; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Javier Arcos to Eliezer Encarnacion

$136,000; 2730 Sheridan Road, Zion; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Gordon Finkel to American Home Dev LLC

$120,000; 2306 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Robert J White to Pine Builders LLC

$75,000; 2205 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Gina Knapp to Josue Nava

$75,000; 2119 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Maria D Hernandez to Tania C Espinoza

