Kane County property transfers for Oct. 7-26. 2022

Algonquin

$450,000; 1350 Braewood Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Ray S Ames to Christopher Carr

$407,000; 1830 Haverford Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Gilbert E Duran Sr to Christopher J Wilkens

$305,000; 1520 Riverwood Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Judith Ann Caleca to Christopher J Starke

$242,000; 332 Emerald Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Gautam Divgi to Vitaly Kupchenko

$225,000; 1581 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by James A Rausch to Jennifer Renee Pearson

$185,000; 28 Arbordale Court, Algonquin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Javier Cardenas to Kraig Matthew Roberts

Aurora

$425,000; 3462 Fletcher Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Deshawn Weeks to Michael D Williams

$410,000; 2555 Coach And Surrey Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Timothy C Tokars to Lisa Musante

$380,000; 2053 Westbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Gill M Valerio Jr to Fan Li

$345,000; 2119 Hammel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Mark A Sloan to Lourdes M Quinones

$344,000; 900 Kensington Place, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Howard L Belcher Jr to Jose A Castillo

$319,000; 1409 Cottonwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Brandan Rissman to Purna Paudel

$312,000; 780 Donna Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Robert L Millen to Ignacio Reyes Vilchis

$290,000; 751 Hermitage Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Geraldine A Volpe to Robert J Francis

$280,000; 1984 Edinburgh Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Greg Furneaux

$276,000; 1246 Oakleaf Ct Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Les Santeler to Catherine Rausch

$266,000; 2232 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Eric Sickler to Michell Hernandez

$266,000; 1113 Burgundy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Ronald J Fenske Jr to Oscar Mendoza

$250,000; 325 Seminary Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Alberto Fonseca Jr to Irvin Arellano

$250,000; 128 N Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Antonio Zepeda to Juan Ramirez

$242,500; 785 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Rigoberto Ruiz to Magally A Velasquez Alcala

$241,000; 2505 Parkview Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Maria G Ramirez to Salvador Cisneros

$239,000; 970 Arlon Road, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Hoa Quang Pham to Elizabeth Wagner

$233,000; 1159 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Diana D Chavez to Victor Brown

$230,000; 1039 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Craig M Brach to Sonia Torres

$229,000; 406 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Juan S Briseno to Crystal Briseno

$220,000; 114 Hillwood Pl Unit 5-D, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jeanette L Fairchild to Nicole Englese Debruycker

$216,000; 1577 Victoria Park Circle, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Madelyn Phillips to Dhavalbhai Patel

$200,000; 427 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Daniel C Kocunik to David C Valerio

$192,500; 859 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Qingyuan Fan to Martin Martinez Jr

$185,000; 947 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by David Valerio to Sebastian Gomez

$180,000; 1303 Summit Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John Cordero to Ismael Soto Cruz

$180,000; 1025 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Chad E Feldotto to Maryam Dayala

$168,000; 1351 N Glen Cir Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Arlando Kimbrough to Taurian Xavier Neal

$155,000; 414 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jose M Rios to Gustavo Morales

$145,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1303, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Yudelka Garcia Gil to Alma R Pollard

$141,500; 822 E Lake St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John A Schiradelly to Jhon Cordero

$106,500; 1112 Mcmillen Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Lillie L Lott to La Loma Properties LLC

$100,000; 465 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Jason Reyes

$85,000; 523 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John Wyeth to Jose Tavizon

$85,000; 523 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jay R Wyeth to Jose Tavizon

Batavia

$647,500; 2265 Kane Lane, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Mark J Rokos to Alex Pardini

$350,000; 1701 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Sumit Tokkar to Kevin Mark Lusterio

$280,000; 1204 Brandywine Circle, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Nathan Fookes to Juan E Guzman

$257,000; 525 Van Nortwick Court, Batavia; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Jason L Peterson to Linnea A Hernandez

$250,000; 422 Franklin St., Batavia; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Robert White Jr to Patryk Klasa

Carpentersville

$415,000; 5920 Pine Hollow Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Evelina Iskra to Andrii Klym

$410,000; 3881 Parsons Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Teresa M Mills to Scott V Latsaras

$355,000; 1726 Farmside Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Michael J Kilbourne to Omar Garcia

$340,000; 4404 Northgate Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Stephen M Buergey to Kamille Kaye Orate Rivera

$249,500; 309 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Wai Ching Tse to Yaroslav Khomyn

$235,000; 335 Delaware Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Richard J Prewitt to Fernando Garcia Jimenez

$228,000; 13 Meadowlark Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Tony Haberkamp to Jackelyn Martin

$225,000; 3308 Blue Ridge Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Brenda Slezak to Maxim Nitelea

$203,000; 27 Hickory Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Luz Fatima Ambriz to Marcos Urbina Salinas

$197,000; 2082 Limestone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Marcus Lodi to Barbara Linek

$175,000; 218 Harrison St., Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Joseph R Jaimes to 1 Sch Properties LLC

$167,000; 731 Silverstone Dr Unit 731, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Philip Thomen to Zalak Atul Patel

$135,000; 2042 Berkshire Cir Unit H, Carpentersville; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Sylvia Gavina to Irene Hernandez-pacheco

East Dundee

$525,000; 655 Oakridge Road, East Dundee; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Tanya R Lucania to Michelle Price

$286,000; 310 N Van Buren St., East Dundee; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Lorelei Matousek to Robert Karlecke

$228,000; 715 Timothy Court, East Dundee; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kristen N Mpistolarides to Daliha Orozco

Elburn

$500,000; 43W841 Willow Creek Drive, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Brian M Mccann to Edita Olivares Valenzuela

$493,000; 1235 Lance Ave., Elburn; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Scott Seals to Donald Tegeler

$399,000; 1008 Robinson St., Elburn; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Zefeng Zhu to Derek Francis Schumacher

$385,000; 1436 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Arlene Mcgowan

$326,000; 43W760 Rowe Road, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by James S Baker to Tanya R Lucania

$315,000; 42W612 Keslinger Road, Elburn; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Regina Rutter to Alexandria C Garazin

$185,000; 309 E Willow St., Elburn; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Jamie L Ford to Ronne E Derrera

Elgin

$560,000; 850 Marlisle Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ramasubramanian Narayanan

$520,000; 714 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Sriker Babu Kylasa

$445,000; 1985 Salem Road, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by William E Lea to Nicholas M Kathrein

$430,000; 3692 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by NVR Inc to Eileen Monteith

$420,500; 3712 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to David J Castro

$382,000; 9N806 Tipi Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Marcia J Hoerich to Dean F Lappi

$370,000; 1121 Forest Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Stanley M Soder to Karen H Iversen

$365,000; 1124 Pine Valley Court, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Rebecca Hamilton to David P Dewitt

$360,000; 39W084 Grand Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Kevin L Satterfield to James W Bartels

$360,000; 1426 Wildmint Trail, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Michael A Collins to Anthony Gonzalez

$345,000; 541 N Clifton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by David P Dewitt to Glenn P Hanlon

$340,000; 2922 Stoney Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jacqueline L Knott to Cheri Hamma

$334,500; 2866 Edgewater Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Felecia Neubauer to Pamela Garbarino

$327,000; 2602 Venetian Lane, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Charlene Bata to Rose M Kapustka

$315,000; 209 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Aina Marie Reyes Maborang

$315,000; 102 S Liberty St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by John A Johnstone to Debra M Cain

$310,000; 320 N Commonwealth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Eric Olson to Ahmed Alrasheedy

$297,000; 148 Kimball St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Karen Cooley to Marian Filipenco

$280,000; 205 Kathleen Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Jesus J Tirado to Cosme Castillo

$275,000; 24 N Worth Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Victor A Vega to Madeline Rangel

$275,000; 1148 Hunter Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Sam M Pogorzelski to Maribel Muniz

$265,000; 214 Comstock Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Amy E Kovacs

$257,000; 1136 Coldspring Road, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Orlando Macaspac to Trevor Brunet

$252,000; 3055 Marion St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Dennis L Danicek II to Douglas Logsdon

$240,000; 924 Getty St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jose Esparza to Daisy L Ortega

$225,000; 619 Center St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Thomas G Hewitt to Matthew Ackerman

$225,000; 385 Sexauer Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Lisa Ann Rowe to Michael A Aguilar

$219,000; 1069 Delta Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Pamela E Mullen to Donna J Willis

$217,500; 505 N Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Marisa Spitz to Hugo Flores Villegas

$211,000; 35W775 Crispin Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by HPA Borrower 2016 Ml LLC to Jonathon Salvadar Murillo

$210,000; 810 Prospect St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Matthew P Ackerman to Jose Diaz

$210,000; 266 N Crystal St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Property Partners Of Fox Valley to J Jesus Flores

$205,000; 284 Nautical Way Unit C, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kurtis M Smith to Sarah L Nelson

$200,000; 304 Walnut Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Marshall L Tucker to Jehovana Pineda

$188,000; 313 N Gifford St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Greenland Housing LLC to Armando Flores Ramos

$180,000; 420 Sunset Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Robert Rush to Leslie Almanza

$165,000; 573 Orange St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Itthideth Douangsithi to Yunior Rene Escalante Guzman

$158,500; 1203 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Michael Schnell to Maricela Guzman Barrios

$158,000; 820 Jay St., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by 2010 Real Estate Foreclosure to Melissa Aguirre

$156,000; 2354 South St Unit F, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by James Robert Gries to Judy Lynn Hartley

$120,000; 669 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jose L Mendoza to Luis A Mendoza Vazquez

$90,000; 108 S Lyle Ave., Elgin; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Mary E Petschow to Roberto Ramirez

$57,500; 3558 Hidden Fawn Drive, Elgin; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Michael Grzelak to Becky Grzelak

Geneva

$640,000; 717 Fox Run Drive, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by James Rapp to David J Orr

$592,500; 39W286 Sheldon Court, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Kenneth Tomko to Chad Sexton

$509,000; 0N727 E Curtis Square, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Robert J Salwierak Jr to Philip Fehn Gronberg

$500,000; 515 Highbury Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Gary J Krauter to William Kawam

$450,000; 2245 Clover Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by James G S Wegemer to Jacob Patrick Mcnamara

$370,000; 988 Ginger Ln Unit A, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Sharon L Canter to Thomas E Banks

$365,000; 1170 Appleton Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Aimee E Irmischer to Byron D Ress

$327,500; 578 Shepherd Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Cheyenne M King to Nicholas Grana

$287,500; 11 Briar Lane, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by C & G Homes LLC; Geneva Series to Marianne Powell

$270,000; 250 Kenston Court, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Barbara Demsky to Daniel J Walsh

$260,000; 2989 Old Mill Court, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Kukhee Lee to Matthew Swastek

$247,000; 1388 Arlington Court, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Alberto Acosta to Daniel Gonzalez

$200,000; 410 Nelson Drive, Geneva; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jack K Andersen to Rio Grand Properties Inc

Gilberts

$242,500; 554 Gunnison Court, Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jesus Herrera to Marek Motyka

$234,000; 560 Gunnison Court, Gilberts; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Susanne D Cass to Mark A Swartz

Hampshire

$655,000; 40W883 Plank Road, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Rebecca Feuerborn to Herminio Gonzalez

$415,000; 684 Hampshire Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Joseph Palazzolo to Sergio Robles

$411,000; 206 Red Hawk Road, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Gary Stewart to Susan Arriola

$400,000; 231 White Oak St., Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Bradley M Marple to Robert A Wagner

$388,000; 302 Century Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Glen S Etheridge to Oscar Roman

$323,000; 312 Jake Lane, Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by David W Smudde Estate to Erik Sullivan

$275,000; 332 Park St., Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Mari Kaye Rath to Leonard Raymond Caria

$225,000; 267 Edgewood Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Margaret Jean Getzelman to Lucas C Callahan

Huntley

$542,000; 13011 Applewood Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Richard H Allen to Jeffrey G Burton

$365,000; 12776 Oak Grove Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Louis R Paoli to Jeffrey P Holst

$315,000; 12185 Quail Ridge Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Mary Jane White to Betty Lou Sunagel

$280,000; 12254 Quail Ridge Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Keith Davis to Thomas Gorman

$239,000; 13659 Briargate Drive, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Jeanellen M Moreau to Patricia A Burger

$55,000; 60 Aztec Lane, Huntley; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Thomas A Koppie to Mitchell D Wilson

Maple Park

$305,000; 5N618 Il Route 47, Maple Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Kevin G Pruett to Manuel Canta

Montgomery

$317,000; 175 Manning Ave., Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by HPA Borrower 2018-1 Ml LLC to Gerardo Ramirez Garcia

$267,000; 1333 Walnut Ridge Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Valesu Inc

$205,000; 295 Sherman Ave., Montgomery; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Ernesto Martinez Jr to Marilyn Zepeda

North Aurora

$508,000; 2463 Bauer Road, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Mccue Builders Inc to Kelly M Johnson

$435,000; 2751 Leonard Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Joseph Daniel Rucka to Terrence Porro

$430,000; 2897 Sterkel Road, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Alexandru Radu to Timothy J Julien

$402,000; 2561 Moutray Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Geu Chang to Kyle Bonnell

$330,000; 234 Sussex Court, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Diana Evans to Christine Sanchez

$295,000; 506 Birchwood Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by John E Weber to Michael Pszotka

$240,000; 14 S Willow Way, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Zachary Taylor to Sean M Harreld

$220,000; 207 E Arrowhead St., North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Ian N Njogu to Luis A Campos

$165,000; 200 Linn Ct Unit A, North Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Raymundo Celaya Sanchez to Yadira Lozoya

Pingree Grove

$420,000; 1219 Clearwater Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Kyle M Woods to Hassan N Gheith

$395,000; 540 Clearwater Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by NVR Inc to Marco J Mascola

$360,000; 1765 Bayberry Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by James R Stancl to Kevin Vida

$315,000; 2372 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by D R Horton Inc; Midwest to Ashwin Rangarajan

$285,000; 2455 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Isha Bipinchandra Parikh to Lisa J Ibrahim

$284,000; 756 Glen Cove Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Luke Edward Hall Jr to David Thomas Mottys

$255,000; 491 Lancaster Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Michael Joseph Kozenczak to Johnny Gonzalez

$248,000; 2446 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Lindsey E Kurkiewicz to Gerald S Barnas

$240,000; 1464 Lighthouse Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Carrie S Smith to Anabel Contreras

$240,000; 1235 Promontory Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kerry Armstrong to David T Scharringhausen

$240,000; 1208 Alta Vista Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sephrain S Santamaria to Laurene Mary Larson

$200,000; 902 Galway Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Lucia Rivas to Enis Toska

Sleepy Hollow

$500,000; 215 Jamestowne Road, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Kevin Kalisz to Samiuddin Mohammed

$261,000; 1147 Gail Lane, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Susan J Hicks to Krzysztof Gatkiewicz

South Elgin

$745,000; 2490 Stony Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Jon Stetz to Dennis John Smith

$557,000; 1031 Button Bush St., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Danny Royce

$475,500; 289 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Naresh Kumar Jindal

$470,000; 1020 Button Bush St., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Martin Rodriguez

$455,000; 629 Waterford Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Maq Investments LLC to Asif Mumtaz

$375,000; 21 Diane Court, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Sarah Litz to Daniel D Clark

$350,000; 605 Jenna Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Edward P Rusewicz to Marc Dipietro

$350,000; 383 Joseph Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by CJR Enterprises LLC to Busch Illinois Property LLC

$344,500; 1094 Moraine Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Michael A Lingl

$290,000; 505 Concord Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by James C Brown to Donald E Fecher

$225,000; 7N844 East Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Spillane & Sons Inc to Dakota J Preucil

$213,000; 1080 Mark St., South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jennifer Carey to Maria R Aguirre Maciel

$180,000; 401 S Collins St Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Nastassia T Kendzy to Joseph Mendes

St. Charles

$650,000; 822 Steeplechase Court, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Joseph J Malnati to Mark Yarnell

$540,000; 7N072 Willowbrook Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Robert A Koonce to Christos Taltsidis

$470,000; 924 Oak Crest Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by David Walega to Larry Bussow

$435,000; 40W199 James Michener Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jessica Lapinski to Daniel E Rohr

$395,000; 4N672 Chaffield Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Cody L Noyes to Aaron Andersen

$345,000; 915 South Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Matthew J Alholm to Dana Muncaster

$338,000; 1711 Cambridge Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Tippy Wicker to Daniel F Timm

$333,000; 111 Remington Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Vicki M Wade to Teresa Clarke-maras

$328,000; 40W710 Bridle Creek Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Andrew Getz to Mark James Cross

$325,000; 1705 Jeanette Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by James R Batjes to Jonathon Abernethy

$325,000; 1532 Rita Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Gary Sandlund to Brian Benton

$315,000; 815 Madison Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jeffrey K Mock to Andrew Luis Aguilar

$292,500; 3015 Langston Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Mary Katherine Miller to Erin R Whittington

$290,000; 6N748 Illinois St., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Sean C Zieche to Alyssa Ione Mowry

$282,000; 34W630 Roosevelt Ave Unit C, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Steve Cox to Michelle Mui

$265,000; 506 S 5th St., St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Rhonda A Presley Holland to William Frank Barrett

$159,000; 91 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Patricia Zulauf to Cynthia A Gelman

$159,000; 91 Hunt Club Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Patricia Zulauf to Cynthia A Gelman

Sugar Grove

$521,500; 342 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by NVR Inc to Kim E Piersol

$500,000; 3S611 Finley Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Scott A Bowden to Erin M Deinert

$475,000; 961 Pembridge Place, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Thomas H Staehely to Leandro Tartarelli Tondo

$420,000; 1008 Forest Trail, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Thomas Banks to Joseph Mattingly

$273,000; 185 E Park Ave Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Julie R Rutter to Kimberly Penaflor

$240,000; 518 Mallard Ln Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Mary B Morgan to Charles Douglas

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.