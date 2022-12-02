Fireworks fill the air over Mundelein's holiday tree

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comSanta Claus waves to the huge crowd Friday at the holiday tree lighting in Mundelein.

Thousands of people gathered shoulder to shoulder, 75 deep, around the Mundelein holiday tree as Santa Claus flipped the switch and fireworks filled the sky Friday at the Village Hall Plaza.

Festivities began 90 minutes earlier with performances by Jazz Spectrum, the Carmel Catholic High School choir and the Fremont Elementary School Singers leading the crowd in seasonal tunes. All the while, children enjoyed train rides, free cookies and hot chocolate provided by the Mundelein Park and Recreation District, and visits with princess characters.

Children also listened to a reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" and brought their lists to Santa, who arrived on a decorated Mundelein fire truck.