Elgin Fire Department collecting donations of winter outerwear for those in need

The Elgin Fire Department is collecting winter outerwear to benefit the Community Crisis Center.

Donations of gently used winter coats, boots and snow pants, as well as new gloves, mittens and scarves can be dropped off at any of Elgin's seven fire stations.

Collections are delivered weekly to the Community Crisis Center where they will be distributed to men, women and children at no cost throughout the cold weather season.

Fire station drop-offs can be contactless by ringing the front bell and leaving items at the door. The stations are at 550 Summit St., 650 Big Timber Road, 2455 Royal Blvd., 599 S. McLean Blvd., 804 Villa St., 707 W. Chicago St. and 3270 Longcommon Pkwy.