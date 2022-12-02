Dickens in Dundee returning with new electric parade

The two-day Dickens in Dundee event begins tonight and features traditional favorites, like living window displays. A new electric parade is slated for Saturday evening. Courtesy of Kim Tibbetts, 2019

Dickens in Dundee will return this weekend with all the traditional favorites and a new electric parade.

The Riverside Parade of Lights will step off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln Avenue and Sixth Street in West Dundee. The parade will feature 35 entries decked out to showcase holiday movie favorites like Buddy the Elf, Frosty the Snowman, the Grinch, Rudolph and Santa.

"It's going to be absolutely spectacular," said Melissa Hernandez, president of the Northern Kane County Chamber of Commerce.

The parade route, which goes north on Lincoln Avenue through West Dundee, east over the Main Street Bridge into Carpentersville and south along Washington Street in East Dundee, travels along the Fox River.

"The reflection off the water is just going to be beautiful,' Hernandez said. "People have put so much thought into this. All the municipalities are really excited to showcase what they've done with their floats. It's a great way to kick off the holidays."

Dickens in Dundee kicks off this evening with traditional favorites like living window displays at businesses in the downtown districts of West and East Dundee, tree-lighting ceremonies in both villages, live music, visits from Santa and hot cocoa.

"It's one of those holiday events that people look forward to," said Kim Tibbetts, village planner for West Dundee. "It gets the holiday spirit going for the community."

Santa will be available for visits with children from 6 to 8 p.m. at West Dundee's village hall, 102 S. Second St., and at the Anvil Club, 309 E. Meier St. in East Dundee. From 6 to 9 p.m., Santa's Village in East Dundee will have a live reindeer display.

On Saturday, visit Grafelman Park in West Dundee between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to see the Festival of Trees. You also can drop by The Mansion Bed & Breakfast, 305 Oregon Ave. in West Dundee, for a reading of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" at 1:30 p.m.

Bamboozles in West Dundee will host a children's Christmas party from 1 to 3 p.m.

Carpentersville also will host Winterville at Triangle Park before the parade Saturday. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with visits with Santa and hot chocolate and doughnuts. A tree -lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Triangle Park is located at West Main and South Washington streets.

Additional information about Dickens in Dundee, the Riverside Parade of Lights and Winterfest can be found on each village's website.