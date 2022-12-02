Cook County property transfers for Oct. 7 to Nov. 1, 2022

Arlington Heights

$650,000; 711 E Park St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Joseph T Natola to Matthew G Holda

$605,000; 2209 N Walnut Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Brian M Pomis to Rajesh Yedoti

$550,000; 1360 E Eton Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Michael Joseph Shipley Jr to Mark A Yap

$496,000; 1111 W White Oak St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Benjamin Remmers to Juan O Laguna

$470,000; 2 E Suffield Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Kathy L Sutton to Daniel Morales

$455,000; 109 S Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Bimal K Doshi to Jeremiah Nelson

$400,000; 110 S Evergreen Ave Unit 2AS, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Leslie Jankowski to Ellen M Lewis

$395,000; 232 W Tanglewood Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Yuliya Borodina to Jeanettc Stadnicki

$394,000; 3021 Jackson Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Shawn E Lamere to Petro Nydza

$368,000; 200 W Campbell St Unit 412, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Sandra Iwanik to Maria Jo Menolo Scino

$365,000; 2015 N Elizabeth Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Kenneth J Calvello to Joseph Kranz

$310,000; 2692 S Embers Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Marcia G Ford to Trupti Patel

$290,000; 1310 W Campbell St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Francisco Avila to Bradley Family Investments LLC

$280,000; 1311 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Shirley M Mattefs to Jacob T Burleson

$254,500; 1615 N Arlington Heights Rd Unit D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Rick Fulk to Sylvia Zapata

$212,500; 1511 W Partridge Ln Unit 3, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Zelimirka Mandic to David J Podgorski

$205,000; 3350 N Carriageway Dr Unit 411, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Mary T Markiewicsz to Veronica Brizzolara

$175,000; 1226 S New Wilke Rd Unit 301, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by John Hermetet to James Hermetet

$171,000; 1114 N Dale Ave Unit 2, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Randy Polit to Danielle Z Filipek

$150,500; 1627 N Windsor Dr Unit 107, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Gail S Putyra to Sylwia Wrodarczyk

$129,000; 2407 N Kennicott Dr Unit 2E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Lara B Holdings LLC to Mark Sherman

Barrington

$499,000; 235 Skyline Drive, Barrington; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Carolyn Comeau to Christian Cruse

$450,000; 406 Park Barrington Drive, Barrington; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Robert Merz to Ronald Clyde Smith

$310,000; 132 Raymond Ave., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Haut Trust to Gregory Knapp

$237,500; 232 George St., Barrington; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Thomas Kane to Nicholas James Nast

$152,000; 26925 W Highland Road, Barrington; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by North Il Realty LLC to Oksana Oliynyk

Bartlett

$674,000; 811 S Sheridan Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Stanley T Jones II to Alexander Joseph Grimm

$363,000; 105 N Marion Ave., Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Nazareth A Jehezian to Matthew Boyes

$355,000; 1143 Driftwood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Kurt J Krempetz to Jigar Patel

$352,000; 130 E Mcclellan St., Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Robbin M Thomas to Melody Anoeli Chua

$350,000; 945 Balsam Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Trevor Schulze to Nemo Brach

$350,000; 1419 Steeplechase Road, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Hugh V Chapman to Nicholas R Reicher

$340,000; 256 Ord Court, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Michael Sterkowicz to Steven J Carter

$170,000; 620 Mallard Ct Unit C1, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Ryan J Ratliff to Marina Pinzaru

$163,000; 683 Greenfield Ct Unit B2, Bartlett; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Nemo Brach to Thomas Gerard Mikeska

Buffalo Grove

$676,500; 217 Trolley Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing to Anant Patni

$604,500; 355 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Zhijian Deng

$500,000; 239 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by John Nardini to Mani Sambasivam

$450,000; 956 Crofton Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Iryna Bahram to Daniel Knoerr

$427,500; 80 Manchester Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by W Gene Looft to Priya Ranjan Mohapatra

$328,000; 684 Hickory Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Kwok M Lam to Richard D Montgomery

$290,000; 36 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Daljinder B Singh to Prashant Sharma

$170,000; 175 Lake Blvd Unit 319, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Adam Wiesen to David Divanyan

$165,000; 685 Grove Dr Unit 102, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jose Cruz to Edgar Manuel Salazar Sena

$111,000; 610 Trace Dr Unit 204, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Denise Galligani to Tomasz M Paletko

$110,000; 1149 Miller Ln Unit 111, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Nicole Chang to Westgate Homes LLC

$80,000; 5 Villa Verde Dr Unit 5, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Yu Mei Lee to Yava Realty LLC

Deer Park

$290,000; 10 Wehrheim Road, Deer Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Timothy Allen to Oryna Hrushetsky Schiffman

Des Plaines

$745,000; 2343 Birch St., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Hualin Zhang to Thomas E Catomer

$740,000; 9644 Reding Circle, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Peter J Nichols Jr to Rachel Nicole Nagi Lee

$482,500; 975 Arnold Court, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Bhavin D Patel to Jaimon Chacko

$400,000; 610 W Millers Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Elzbieta Garbarz to Agustin Patriclo Alonso

$385,000; 781 Rockwell Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Dani Mirasol to Himalay Rathod

$330,000; 774 Hanbury Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Wengui Xin to Szczepan Kurzaj

$327,500; 94 Ashland Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Walter Polovchak to Andres T Liboy

$313,000; 2812 S Scott St., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Rasheed A Nanakaliy to Ergun Alan

$310,000; 340 N 5th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Manuel A Alimagno to Gilbert A Pareja

$297,500; 172 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Karen Stocco to Marcin F Landowski

$295,000; 750 Pearson St Unit 802, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Grandview Capital LLC to Roland Szkwarek

$265,000; 435 Alles St Unit 501, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Robert Gyorgy to Louie Anagnostopoulos

$252,000; 1378 Perry St Unit 505, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jack Savio to Nicholas A Paone

$250,000; 8825 Robin Dr Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Hanri Hormozi to Sharlet Hermozi

$216,000; 9377 Landings Ln Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Waqar Abrar to Abraham Lee

$185,000; 174 Grove Ave Unit D, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Geraldine V Molinari to Martin B Swierkowski

$183,000; 1302 E Washington St Unit E2, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michael Sobel to Oksana Svirnyuk

$175,000; 603 S River Rd Unit 3B, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Ricky R Benavidez to Sonja Williams

$172,500; 1623 Ashland Ave Unit 3D, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Nawar Jameel to Gary S Forte

$166,000; 9359 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3N, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Chris J Lesniak to Serhii Toropov

$150,000; 9342 Landings Ln Unit 303, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Helena Kurnik to Daniel G Sima

$132,000; 1219 E Washington St Unit A301, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Marius Scaunas to Stanislav Dimitrov Boyadzhiev

$124,000; 8812 Jody Ln Unit 2C, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by David Shifrin to Luis Escobar

$93,000; 1103 Holiday Ln Unit 15, Des Plaines; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Sean Murray to Andrzej Radzik

Elk Grove Village

$420,000; 1420 Parker Place, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Therese Martin to Evan L Crum

$295,000; 1608 Vermont Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by James Young to Julia Jang

$262,500; 1280 Old Mill Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by John Thomas to Sun Sik Park

$255,000; 740 Penrith Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Stephanie Marchewka to Jeffrey Nacyk

$250,000; 815 Leicester Rd Unit A310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Elaine A Salapatas to Matt Hernal

$187,000; 543 Shadywood Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Vesole Real Estate II LLC

$177,500; 225 Washington Sq Unit B, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Pamela Ann West to Kelly Cortez

$135,000; 1874 Fox Run Dr Unit C, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Margaret R Krchov to Grandview Capital LLC

Hanover Park

$325,500; 5850 Charleston Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Timothy Patterson to Jeremy Ptak

$315,000; 1570 Walnut Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Wayne Grove to Tyler Johnson

$310,000; 7521 Cumberland Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Pavla Dosoudilova to Nathalie Beaufort

$297,000; 6N261 County Farm Road, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Marianne Merrill to Robert Zima

$295,000; 1316 Whirlaway Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Thomas L Allen to Nicole Ann Burchi

$265,000; 1831 Hollywood Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Mark Sadler to Agustin Villafuerte

$260,000; 5852 Farmington Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Jeffrey B Walenter to Christopher Mejia Parra

$250,000; 1872 Evergreen Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Mark C Wiess to Manauel Salvador Cruz Lauriano

$225,000; 7019 Chestnut St., Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Paul Rodrignez to Ernesto Jordan Barajas Sanchez

$189,000; 7594 Hearth Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Niraliben J Vaidya to Francesco Catalano

$184,500; 5700 Dutch Mill Ct Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Liboria Flores to Nileshkumar S Patel

$165,000; 7539 Bristol Ln Unit 3, Hanover Park; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Mark Westlund to Tejas Shah

Hoffman Estates

$520,000; 1332 Caribou Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Saad Siddiqui to Redfinnow Borrower LLC

$505,000; 4846 Tarrington Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Greogory J Casaletto to Joseph Karas

$422,500; 1455 Bedford Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Bnk Investments LLC to Chander Badani Mata LLC

$345,000; 1698 Pebble Beach Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Robert A Smedley to Bobby Vincent

$173,500; 1557 Cornell Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Adrian Gonzalez to Par Real Estate Holdings LLC

$167,000; 1649 Cornell Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Barbara Lewandowska to Par Real Estate Holdings LLC

$161,000; 1839 Williamsburg Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Darlene Eads to Praseen Nath

$125,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 323, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Oksana Yurchenko to Buyantogtokh Tumurbaatar

$87,500; 585 Hill Dr Unit 11314, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jeffrey L Wisch to Ivan Bench

$85,000; 1375 Rebecca Dr Unit 214, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Hiten Patel to Marcelo E Tapia

Lake Barrington

$698,000; 27968 W Lakeview Dr N, Lake Barrington; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Dennis B Giangiorgi to Dianne M Ricker

Long Grove

$750,000; 6572 Windham Court, Long Grove; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Roger W Peck to Gitta A Starozhitsky

Mount Prospect

$515,000; 3 E Jerry Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Maribeth Casey to Derrick Eskra

$478,000; 906 N Quince Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Gail S Shintaku to Marlon Vigan

$470,000; 807 S School St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Gary Grouwinkel to Megan Pierce

$451,000; 215 E Prospect Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by NVR Inc to Randall Smith

$422,000; 1332 N Columbine Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by NGE Holdings LLC to Emmanuel Pena

$375,000; 503 W Go Wando Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Patrisha A Johns to Andrew R Bennett

$365,000; 1711 W Robbie Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Paul Van Buskirk to Catherine Dymon

$335,000; 204 N Pine St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Claudette C Ross to Gaetano Cacaccio

$325,000; 1306 S Fern Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Senada Perezic to Major Investment Group LLC

$293,000; 1179 S Linneman Rd Unit 3B, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Michele M Libman to Azat Abdyldaev

$150,000; 1909 W Golf Rd Unit 2A, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Mary T Krofel to Emilio Aidzin

$146,500; 720 Dempster St Unit G10, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Marco Colapietro to Marisabel Martinez Mata

$95,000; 726 Dempster St Unit 726-5, Mount Prospect; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Barbara Soderberg to 726 Dempster LLC

North Barrington

$635,000; 103 Carriage Road, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by John A Rowlette to Robert Klinger

$315,000; 486 Brookside Road, North Barrington; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Luis F Passau to Samantha Victor

Palatine

$690,000; 1401 W Autumn Road, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Wei Han Lin to Ryan Nelson

$649,000; 5805 N Corona Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Arjun N Malavia to Raghu Vasista Chakraraj

$630,000; 2503 Arlingdale Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Walt Pohribnij to Katie Seo

$585,000; 771 W Hill Road, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Nazim S Fidai to Mark Robert Bartman

$530,000; 1410 N King George Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Robert B Smola to Mary Cook

$465,000; 1161 W Illinois Ave., Palatine; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Matthew James Turinsky to Johannes Michael Francis Alhau Thomas

$450,000; 634 N Greenwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Kevin Garner to Jeffrey M Papaleo

$423,000; 650 E Pompano Lane, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Paula Logsdon to Heather Owino

$365,000; 122 S Plum Grove Road, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by World Class Homebuyers Inc to Donny Ha

$355,000; 121 N Fosket Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Konstantin Silkin to Kevin R Johnson

$350,000; 662 W Bayer Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Scott Snyder

$345,000; 1122 E Meadow Lake Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jose L Vargas to Gulshan Kumar Sharma

$329,500; 182 E Cedarwood Court, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Marla Friedman to Mike Y Melek

$305,000; 1102 N Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Andrea Oh to Jonathan Gonzalez

$295,000; 112 Bent Creek Ct Unit 3-3, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by John Feeney to Jenny S Huang

$270,000; 1248 S Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Lynn Bergstrom to Etsehiwot Y Gebreselassie

$265,000; 222 W Golfview Terrace, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Srikanth Reddy Dhammannagari Patlolla

$223,000; 900 E Wilmette Rd Unit 207, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Ryszard Drab to Audrey Olsen

$220,000; 1094 E Cottonwood Way, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Richard Bougan to Andres Castaneda Diaz

$217,000; 263 S Clubhouse Dr Unit 304, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Visk Progess Inc to Elizabeth L Krause

$216,000; 1361 E Evergreen Dr Unit 6, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Jason Ochoa to Sunny Mathew

$215,000; 1723 E Hudson Bay, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Salvador Alvarez Chavez to Anatoliy Roshko

$193,000; 883 E Carriage Ln Unit 1, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Susan Rahimpour to Anoop S Kashyap

$179,000; 618 E Whispering Oaks Ct Unit 618, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Tim Spies to Tania Iveth Tapia Ramos

$172,000; 1013 Bayside Dr Unit T1013, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Hirakkumar C Patel to Irene Musina

$168,000; 1259 E Canterbury Trail, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Barbara J Rapp to Mig Property 2llc

$155,000; 3,000 Bayside Dr Unit 211, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Joanna Cwikla to Angelika Pashko

$130,000; 111 W Brandon Ct Unit E24, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Drew Barnes to Brandon Michael Flores

$129,000; 1388 E Wyndham Cir Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Iwona Diugopolski to Amandeep Singh Kalra

$118,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Tammy L Weld to Jose J Tinajero

$100,000; 513 E Spruce Dr Unit 1B, Palatine; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Maria Del Rocio Pedraza to Octavio Mendoza

Prospect Heights

$387,000; 805 Bonnie Brook Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Peter Nied to Dimitris Skordalos

$160,000; 1032 Cove Dr Unit 147C, Prospect Heights; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Michael M Huh to Westgate Homes LLC

Rolling Meadows

$351,000; 103 Edgewood Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Donald O Carlson to Vivek Bhanot

$250,000; 3501 Wellington Ct Unit 102, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Gary G Buhrke to Jason Kim

$231,000; 2309 Hawk Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Nabil Ali

$180,000; 3719 Oriole Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Joseph P Wolfgram to Ashley Benson

$168,500; 5201 Carriageway Dr Unit C207, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Iwona G Marmel to David Gibson

$135,000; 5400 Carriageway Dr Unit 301, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Thomas Egofske to Elizabeth Rasinski

$133,500; 3275 Kirchoff Rd Unit 331, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Renjie Chang to Albinos LLC

$129,000; 5201 Carriageway Dr Unit C201, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Marcel Schuller to Michael Bujacek

$111,500; 5403 Chateau Unit 2, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Huntington National Bank to Maksym Ostapyshyn

Rosemont

$184,500; 9608 W Higgins Rd Unit 2B, Rosemont; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Paul M Dickey to Joanna Banuclos

Roselle

$475,000; 75 W Turner Ave., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Dimple Patel to Jessica Beltran Garcia

$468,000; 490 Hill St., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Scott A Briney to Timothy W Adelman Jr

$452,000; 210 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Dhara Shah

$447,500; 311 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Maximiliano J Hernandez

$413,500; 309 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Samuel Oladeru

$302,000; 207 Rush St., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by David Stille to Jacqueline Vitale

$110,000; 718 Rodenburg Rd Unit 205, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Matthew J Gall to Antoluca Properties LLC

$50,000; 407 Drummond Court, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Spencer Kowalewski to Jennifer Patel

Schaumburg

$572,000; 809 Shell Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Michael D Zinn to Zachary Matyja

$550,000; 807 Heatherstone Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Todd Robert Strauch to Mederbek Zhaparov

$477,500; 1328 Churchill Road, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by NB Real Estate LLC to Chander Badani Mata LLC

$405,000; 1439 Algonquin Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Walter Mcnally Sr to Marcin Mikos

$385,000; 1917 Akron Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jeffrey Snow to Alba Violeta Perez

$375,000; 516 Dartmouth Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by DMS Property Management LLC to Kyle G Gussen

$342,000; 348 N Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Angela M Wood to Priscilla Martinez

$325,000; 1507 Amherst Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jun Koyama to Denys Sheychenko

$300,000; 5 Egg Harbour Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Patricia K Eubanks to Prathmesh Prakashrao Wadkar

$300,000; 319 Glen Leven Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Andrii Onyshchuk to Miranda N Thomaston

$295,000; 707 Sturnbridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Qian Zhang to Gary Seltzer

$290,000; 1087 Taunton Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Susan S Dames to Kaushikkumar Patel

$280,000; 768 Stonewall Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Anthony F Colucci to Zachary M Edsey

$275,000; 1934 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Joseph M Pizzoferrato to Suresh Thangavel

$268,500; 1735 Syracuse Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Noritakn Soyngimi to Kenneth D Cervenka

$260,000; 727 Sturnbridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Carmen Montagano to Atia Black

$255,000; 1852 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Roy Gayton to Charles I Mayberry Jr

$250,500; 1924 Hastings Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jalees Saeed to Syed M Qasim

$250,000; 2920 Heatherwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Scott Bosnyak to James Lidgus

$241,000; 104 N Waterford Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Marlene K Berman to Halyna Holosna

$240,000; 112 S Pembroke Dr Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Christopher Udell to Vasile Bostan

$235,000; 1974 Gary Ct Unit C, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Amanda Godek to Elena Melnyk

$232,000; 905 Surrey Dr Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by John F Culhane to Ilbsg Infrastructure Co LLC

$230,000; 603 Stone Circle Ct Unit 22, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by John P Johnson to Natasa Kuzmanova

$224,000; 265 Buckingham Ct Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by John A Del Ciello to Vaibhav Shukla

$222,500; 75 Larch Ct Unit C, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Michael S Rosati to Ryan Tuma

$220,000; 322 Woodbury Ct Unit B1, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Diane Pannke to Andriy Chvyl

$218,000; 837 Carnaby Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Grayson M Madey to Ricardo M Ortiz Rodriguez

$215,000; 2203 Brittany Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Robert Nowaczek to Nicholas Dumitriu Morentz

$211,000; 2227 Denton Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Melody Chu to Sujal Patel

$203,500; 710 Whitesail Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Eric W Berls to Esra Geyikli

$195,000; 1501 Harbour Ct Unit 2A, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Maggie A Valdez to Muhammad Ameen Patel

$185,000; 713 Huntly Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Adolfo Arreola to Sanjay Bhandari

$154,000; 220 S Roselle Rd Unit 209, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Christo Christov to Martin Todorov

$127,500; 601 Limerick Ln Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Linda L Cardwell to Justyna Turek

Streamwood

$601,000; 824 Blue Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Joseph P Chopek to Cartus Financial Corp

$601,000; 824 Blue Ridge Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Scott Dyck

$425,000; 11 Waterton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Shashin Patel to John E Morgan

$330,000; 209 Little Creek Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Karl D Marino to Maheshbhai K Patel

$315,000; 158 Jefferson Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Patrick R Mueller to Ina Vrabie

$310,000; 96 Stonegate Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by David K Bender to Dominik Szarkiel

$310,000; 15 Berkshire Court, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Lisa M Asher to Anthony C Pantanella

$305,000; 95 Stonegate Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Bhavi Panchal to Krishna Gandhi

$297,500; 1477 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Girdhar P Bajaj to William J Schemmel

$265,000; 311 Tanglewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Michael T Giovanni to Yaire Guadalupe Quezada Zamora

$225,000; 309 Stratford Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Jva Two LLC to Gregoria Rodriguez

$199,000; 1 Center Road, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Salma R Jangda to Amulfo Hernandez

$55,000; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 504, Streamwood; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Grazyna Sienkiel to Chicago Title Holding Ltd

Wheeling

$416,500; 925 Honeysuckle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by Gerbs RE17 LLC to Cristian E Ciortea

$390,000; 41 Laurel Trail, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Maria Teresa Vega to Brock E Prunty

$350,000; 1155 Honeysuckle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Cuong H Nguyen to Redfinnow Borrower LLC

$320,000; 727 River Walk Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Aslam M Khan to Indo Kim

$318,000; 754 River Walk Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Hacksoon Park to Serge Parker

$305,000; 115 Prairie Park Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Michael Goldzweig to Jung S Park

$285,000; 340 Highland Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 17, 2022, by Jean Graf to Christina Henning

$263,000; 1639 Tahoe Circle Dr Unit 20901, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by John M Leal to Julian V Rodriguez Alfaro

$255,000; 660 Prestwick Ln Unit 204, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Tanya Reznikova to Lawrence K Hur

$244,500; 1402 Ashton Ct Unit 1D, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Wendy Kane to Philip Verplancke

$240,000; 741 River Walk Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 12, 2022, by Jitender T Tilani to Myoung G Yim

$225,000; 585 Bridget Place, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by DST Management LLC to 585 Bridget Pl LLC

$225,000; 278 Renee Terrace, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 11, 2022, by DST Management LLC to 278 Renee LLC

$185,000; 813 Mchenry Road, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Sajmil Partners LLC to Juan M Jimenez

$160,000; 1312 Ely Ct Unit 80C, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Moises Navarro to Ruperto Hernandez

$149,000; 567 Fairway View Dr Unit 2D, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 7, 2022, by Marcin Soboszek to Melesio Cisneros

$108,000; 586 Fairway View Dr Unit 2C, Wheeling; Sold on Oct. 13, 2022, by Semion Krishtal to Yaroslav Zozuliuk

