 

2 plead guilty in kidnapping, beating of woman in Aurora

  • Esther J. Ortiz

    Esther J. Ortiz

  • Angela J. Raices

    Angela J. Raices

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 12/2/2022 5:04 PM

Prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder against two Aurora women after they pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 2020 beating of a woman.

Esther J. Ortiz, 58, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated unlawful restraint in exchange for a sentence of 180 days in jail and 30 months on probation. She will report to jail at the end of January.

 

Angela J. Raices, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. She remains free on bail until her sentencing in February.

Kane County prosecutors had alleged that on Feb. 25, 2020, the two kidnapped a 48-year-old Aurora woman at knife point and beat her.

"I'm just very sorry that this happened," Ortiz told Kane County Judge John Barsanti.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
2 charged with attempted murder, kidnapping of Aurora woman
Related Article
2 charged with attempted murder, kidnapping of Aurora woman
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 