2 plead guilty in kidnapping, beating of woman in Aurora

Prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder against two Aurora women after they pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 2020 beating of a woman.

Esther J. Ortiz, 58, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated unlawful restraint in exchange for a sentence of 180 days in jail and 30 months on probation. She will report to jail at the end of January.

Angela J. Raices, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. She remains free on bail until her sentencing in February.

Kane County prosecutors had alleged that on Feb. 25, 2020, the two kidnapped a 48-year-old Aurora woman at knife point and beat her.

"I'm just very sorry that this happened," Ortiz told Kane County Judge John Barsanti.