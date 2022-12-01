Tree lighting, Santa parade in Lindenhurst

A holiday tree lighting and Santa Claus parade will be held Saturday in Lindenhurst.

A parade will kick off festivities at 2 p.m. and run until 4 p.m. until pausing for the holiday tree lighting ceremony at Lindenhurst Park District's Parkview pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road. Hot cocoa, music and games will be featured. Santa will arrive via firetruck at 4:15 p.m., and the tree lighting will follow. Visit the calendar at lindenhurstparks.org. The parade resumes at 6:30 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.

Visit the events calendar at lindenhurst.org to see the parade route.