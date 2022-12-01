State Senate passes changes to the SAFE-T Act's no-bail provisions

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate on Thursday approved changes to the controversial criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, including adding felonies and crimes such as kidnapping and arson to the charges that qualify someone to be detained while awaiting trial.

The revisions would also set up an option for those already in jail to request to be under the new no-cash bail system.

The Illinois Senate voted 38-17 to approve the measure -- and the Illinois House planned to take it up for a vote later Thursday.

Democrats for weeks said they planned on tweaking and clarifying the measure that includes ending cash bail on Jan. 1 -- but not overhauling it, despite resistance from some states' attorneys and Republicans. The new law was used as political fodder during the contentious election cycle that ended last month -- but the criticism and complaints did help to spotlight some areas of the legislation that Democrats agreed required clarification.

Among the most overt changes is that those charged before Jan. 1 would be able to remain in the old bail system -- or request to be moved to the new system.

