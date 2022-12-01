'Sad day for our community': Protection orders filed before Buffalo Grove family with 2 kids killed

Authorities say a Buffalo Grove couple, their children and another family member died of "sharp force injuries" in the family home Wednesday, but they released few details about the killings or who they believe is responsible.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified those killed as Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera Kisliak, 36, Vivian Kisliak, 6, Amilia Kisliak, 4, and Lilia Kisliak, 67.

Lilia Kisliak was identified by a neighbor as the children's grandmother.

Police said at a news conference Thursday that the slayings remain under investigation as a domestic situation and they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

"Today is a very sad day for our community, as we continue to process this unthinkable event," Police Chief Brian Budds said, describing the scene inside the home as "horrific."

"It's devastating and traumatic," Budds added.

All five were found dead Wednesday morning when police went to the family's Acacia Terrace home for a well-being check after a co-worker of one of the women called expressing concern.

Court records illustrate a troubled recent history for the family, including a divorce filing in July, multiple petitions seeking orders of protection and the arrest of Andrei Kisliak in late September for violating one of those orders. Three weeks ago, a foreclosure petition was filed on the family home, records show.

Andrei Kisliak was the first to seek a protective order, filing a request Aug. 10. But a judge refused to grant an emergency order, and the request was dismissed 20 days later for want of prosecution.

Vera Kisliak sought an order against her husband Sept. 14. An emergency order was granted and then extended Oct. 3.

The order required Andrei Kisliak to stay away from his wife, their two children and the Buffalo Grove home on Acacia Terrace, according to court documents. It also required Andrei to turn over any firearms in his possession to the Buffalo Grove Police Department, though it is unclear whether he had any guns at the time.

Andrei Kisliak was charged with violating that order on Sept. 30, when authorities say he entered the Buffalo Grove home when protected people were inside, according to court documents. He was arrested and later released, records show. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Oct. 12.

A full, two-year order of protection was entered on Vera Kisliak's behalf Oct. 25.

The couple's divorce case was in court Tuesday for a status hearing.

Budds declined to discuss the orders of protection or say whether police had been called to the home previously. He also would not say if police found a weapon.

Six-year-old Vivian Kisliak was a student at Ivy Hall Elementary School in Buffalo Grove, said Kathryn Sheridan, superintendent of Kildeer Countryside School District 96.

Both she and 4-year-old sister Amilia were "known to be happy and cheerful children. Our hearts go out to all who knew them," Sheridan said in a written statement. Vivian loved unicorns and dancing, she said.

Counseling services are being made available to staff members and students, and parents of Ivy Hall students have been contacted to give them the opportunity to share the news first with their children, Sheridan said.

• The Chicago Sun-Times contributed to this report