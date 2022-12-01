Rosemont man sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child porn

A Rosemont man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for taking dozens of sexually explicit photographs of a 3-year-old girl, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Marcos German Mendez, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal child pornography charge. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Mary M. Rowland imposed the 25-year sentence on Mendez after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

In a plea agreement, Mendez admitted that on two occasions in 2015 he took more than 60 sexually explicit photographs of the child and molested her while she appeared to be sleeping, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Mendez saved the images on his iPhone, prosecutors said. He fled to Mexico in 2016 and was later arrested and extradited to the United States.