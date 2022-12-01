Prospect Heights Park District hosting holiday events and activities

The Prospect Heights Park District is celebrating the holiday season with a number of events and activities.

The Magical Mailbox will be in the Gary Morava Recreation Center until Dec. 15, accepting letters to Santa so he can reply before Christmas Day. Letters may also be mailed to Santa Claus, c/o Prospect Heights Park District, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights, IL 60070.

Residents can enter their home in the park district's House Decorating Contest by visiting phparks.org. Lights must be on from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ] Dec. 14 and 15 for judging.

Register for the Holiday Trolley Express to drive through the community and see the homes decorated for the season. During the ride, Santa's helpers will read a story and carols will be sung. Afterward, children can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate while working on crafts and visiting with Santa.

Trolley rides are available from 4 to 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 15. The cost is $13 per resident and $15 for nonresidents. Visit phparks.org to register or call (847) 394-2848 to reserve space.