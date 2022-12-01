Nothing But Treble choral ensemble hosts Dec. 3 concert in Elgin

Nothing But Treble, a women's choral ensemble under the direction of Kathi Bernhard, will present the concert "Light the Darkness with Song" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Elgin.

The performance will take place at First Congregational Church of Elgin, 256 E Chicago St. Suggested donation is $10, or $5 for children.

The performance will journey through the centuries with traditional carols and contemporary settings by Kirby Shaw, Stephen Hatfield, Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory. "In dulci jubilo'" by Matthew Culloton, uses new musical content to embellish and lift traditional text and melody.

Visit www.facebook.com/NothingButTrebleElgin/ for more information.