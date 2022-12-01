Memorial for longtime Hawthorn Woods trustee set for Sunday

A celebration of life will be held at the Hawthorn Woods village barn Sunday for Steve Riess, who served as a village trustee for more than 23 years until his death Nov. 8. Courtesy of Hawthorn Woods

A celebration of life will be observed Sunday for Steve Riess, a longtime Hawthorn Woods village trustee whose devotion and dedication to the village and his office were examples of what an elected official should be, colleagues say.

Riess, who was involved in the information technology field by trade and a nature lover by avocation, took office in May 1999 and was elected to five subsequent terms. He was in his 23rd year on the board when he died Nov. 8 after a two-year fight with cancer. He was 69.

"He was just a wealth of knowledge ... that can't be replaced because he served so long and was so dedicated," said Mayor Dominic DiMaggio, who served with Riess for several years as a trustee before being appointed and then elected mayor last year.

"He was just one of a kind -- a true public servant who loved what he did," DiMaggio added.

An open house in Riess' memory will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the village barn, 2 Lagoon Drive, off Old McHenry Road east of Quentin Road. Family members including his wife, MaryAnn, two daughters, a grandson and others will be in attendance.

"We thought that was a good place to do it," MaryAnn Riess said. "We thought he should be remembered in some way."

Riess was known for his quick wit and love of good food and the outdoors, where he felt most at home, according to his obituary.

"Steve's heart was as big as his laugh," said former Mayor Joe Mancino. "He had a true servant's heart and will be remembered fondly by all who worked with him."

The village board this week adopted a resolution in Riess' memory outlining a litany of achievements and involvement in the community and area.

He will be remembered for "his dedication and genuine commitment to public service, his institutional knowledge in guiding the village," and how he treated board members, staff and residents with "the utmost dignity, respect and courtesy," it reads in part.

Riess had a passion for environmental preservation and in his early days of public service was a founding member of Active Citizens for Responsible Expansion, which was instrumental in blocking the development of land at Old McHenry Road and Route 12 for a regional shopping center.

His work also resulted in the village's recognition as a Tree City USA, creating a village heritage tree designation as well as public education projects and workshops on topics such as the impact of phosphorous in lawn care applications.

Riess' efforts also led to the creation of a tree management plan and a villagewide annual Arbor Day observance. More than 2,000 tree saplings have been distributed to students and residents in the last seven years.

"He was an early advocate of environmental efforts that led to our monarch butterfly initiatives and partnership with World Wildlife (Fund) and milkweed distribution," said Pam Newton, the village's chief operating officer. "While we will miss his leadership as chair of the sustainability committee, we will honor him with our action by continuing the work."

Riess was the owner of Nu-Way Search Inc., a firm that connected IT professionals with clients. As a trustee, Riess strongly advocated for equipment and technology to assist the village staff and advised the village on tech issues. He donated time and equipment but never accepted praise, according to the village resolution.