Des Plaines man reported missing
Updated 12/1/2022 6:49 PM
The Illinois State Police have issued a missing person advisory for a 69-year-old Des Plaines man.
Richard Alderson was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday walking on the 400 block of South River Road, police said in a news release. Authorities said he has a condition that places him in danger.
Alderson is white, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a white beard and ponytail and uses a red walker.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5430 or call 911.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.