Des Plaines man reported missing

The Illinois State Police have issued a missing person advisory for a 69-year-old Des Plaines man.

Richard Alderson was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday walking on the 400 block of South River Road, police said in a news release. Authorities said he has a condition that places him in danger.

Alderson is white, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has a white beard and ponytail and uses a red walker.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391-5430 or call 911.