Carmel students could save hundreds with blood donations

Kelly McLoud, a Carmel Catholic High School senior, has loved ones who have benefitted from blood donations.

That was her motivation for participating in Thursday's Vitalant blood drive at the Mundelein private school. She was among 120 students who signed up to donate.

"I love donating blood," said McLoud, who frequently gives at blood drives. "All of the people are so nice, and I think it's a good cause. Both my grandma and my dad have actually needed blood so it's a personal tie to me. I have it so I can give it."

Vitalant's website says someone is in need of blood every 2 seconds in the United States.

Phil Sanfratello, Vitalant manager of donor recruitment, was hoping to collect 75 pints, which could go a long way toward fulfilling that need.

"It's so important to have a blood drive especially at the beginning of December right before the holidays to help build up the blood supply," Sanfratello said. "During the holiday time frame, donations dip and if we have a robust supply going into the holidays we're just going to be able to save that many more patients."

Donations from Carmel students could save "hundreds of patients' lives," he added.

Phil Donner, Carmel's student council moderator, said he is blessed to work with the students on such events.

"One of the big things we talk about here at Carmel is impacting the world around us," he said. "This is a way students are truly saving lives because every blood donation can impact the lives of three other people."

Donner added that it takes courage to participate.

"We have students who come in acknowledging blood can sometimes freak them out a little bit but they see the importance of this and so they're going to power through no matter what," he said.