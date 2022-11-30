Villa Park's Joyful Traditions returns Saturday

Villa Park and the Villa Park Chamber of Commerce are hosting Joyful Traditions from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Ruggard Gazebo, 10 W. Park Blvd.

The annual holiday event will feature trolley rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, and photo opportunities with Santa, Mickey Mouse and the Grinch.

The Friends of the Villa Park Library and local businesses will host the St. Nick's Mart from 5 to 8 p.m. at the library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave. Vendors will be selling a variety of merchandise. Light refreshments will be served, and door prize drawings will be held.

In addition to the S'mores Station, the food trucks My Funnel Truck, Tickle My Tamale, Spoon Burger, and Hat Trick BBQ will be on site from 4 to 8 p.m. The Villa Park VFW will offer free hot chocolate.

Head across the street to Standard Meadery, 11 W. Park Blvd., for their pop-up cookie event and an adult beverage.

This is a free, family-friendly event. For more information, visit www.invillapark.com.