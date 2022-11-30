Two children among five found dead in Buffalo Grove home

The five people found dead Wednesday morning in a Buffalo Grove home included three adults and two children, Lake County officials said.

Chief Deputy Lake County Coroner Steve Newton said more information about the victims will be released after autopsies are complete and proper family notification has taken place.

According to police, officers went to the single-family residence on Acacia Terrace at about 11 a.m. after a call for a well-being check on a woman. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home, forced their way inside and found the bodies, police said.

Police did not disclose the age or gender of any of those found, or any information about how they died.

A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were the result of a domestic situation and there is no threat to the public, police said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove police with the ongoing investigation.

Chris Iannuzzi, a Stevenson High School student and Acacia Terrace resident, said he could not recall any prior instances of violence in the neighborhood.

"Hearing this news was pretty devastating," he said.

"It's really crazy. Surreal. Especially in a neighborhood where you think it's totally safe," added Samuel Entin, a fellow Stevenson student who lives in the neighborhood.

Neighbor Bill Feldgreber said he watched as police officers arrived on the block throughout the day.

"Slowly another squad and another squad car came, and then the fire department ambulances came," he said. "It just progressed all day. And then we finally figured out what happened when they released it on the news."

Feldgreber said there had been other visits to the home by police recently.

"It was a domestic issue. And sadly, it's no longer a domestic issue," he said.