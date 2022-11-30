Suburban woman sentenced to 18 months probation for Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

Federal authorities say Naperville resident Dawn Frankowski identified herself as the woman circled in blue in this image from Jan. 6, 2021. Courtesy of the Justice Department

A federal judge sentenced another suburban resident Wednesday to 18 months of probation and 100 hours of community service for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot there and walking into a senator's office.

Dawn Frankowski, 54, was arrested in Naperville in September 2021 and charged along with David Wiersma of Posen, who on Tuesday was also sentenced to 18 months of probation. Both pleaded guilty in late August to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The feds say the pair spent only 11 minutes in the Capitol during the riot. But during that time, they entered the private hideaway office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, and the Senate spouses' lounge.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.