Pop-up food giveaway Saturday in Round Lake Park

A pop-up food giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies last on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Avon Township office, 433 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park.

Fresh produce, nonperishables and more will be available. The event is sponsored by the Community Action Partnership of Lake County and the township.

The Community Action Partnership also will be hosting food giveaways from 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 20, at its main office, 2424 Washington St., Waukegan. Visit caplakecounty.org or avonil.us for more information.