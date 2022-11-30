New path linking downtown Barrington with high school nearly complete

Walkers and bikers in Barrington soon will be able to use a new eight-foot-wide multiuse path on Main Street and Hart Road near Barrington High School.

The path will provide a new connection between existing sidewalks in downtown Barrington and a new sidewalk and path constructed as part of the recent Hart Road and Route 14 intersection improvement project, which included a new bridge over Flint Creek.

Work on the path reached its final stages this week with the placing of asphalt pavement. That will be followed by minor grading and concrete work. The goal is to have the path open by winter.

Barrington officials are thrilled at the prospect of the project's long-awaited completion.

Village President Karen Darch said the path will offer pedestrian friendly and safe route from one end of town to the other.

"For years, people who were leaving the (high school) stadium and going to the Field of Dreams to get to their parked car had no safe place to walk," she said. "And anybody who wanted to walk the village did not have a continuous path."

"The people that park in the Field of Dreams used to always walk along in that gravel in the dark," added Trustee Jason Lohmeyer.

Construction costs will total about $715,000. The village secured an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for the work, which covers 80% of the cost.

Village officials said Barrington was able to work with Lake County Department of Transportation to coordinate work on the path with the Hart Road project.

"We couldn't finish the project until they finished the (Hart Road) bridge, because you can't have a path to nowhere," Lohmeyer said. "It's nice to see things finally getting there."