Metra train strikes pedestrian in Arlington Heights

  • Police are investigating after a Metra train struck a pedestrian early Wednesday morning near the crossing at North Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald report
Updated 11/30/2022 9:37 AM

Delays are expected to continue throughout the morning on Metra's UP Northwest line after a train struck a pedestrian early this morning in Arlington Heights.

According to Arlington Heights police and Metra officials, train 603 struck the pedestrian at about 6 a.m. near the rail crossing at North Ridge Avenue and Northwest Highway.

 

Police did not provide information about the person who was hit. The Metra Police Department was on the scene investigating and the crossing was closed for about 3½ hours, but reopened at about 9:30 a.m.

Metra officials said trains #628, #630, #632 and #636 will not operate because of the ongoing investigation. Trains #634 and #638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago.

For more updates on Metra schedule changes, visit metra.com/train-lines/UP-NW#Service_Alerts.

