Five found dead in Buffalo Grove home in what police call a domestic situation

Buffalo Grove police officers conducting a well-being check this morning discovered five dead bodies in a home on the village's north side.

According to police, officers went to the single-family residence on Acacia Terrace at about 11 a.m. after a call for a well-being check on an woman. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home, forced their way inside and found the bodies, police said.

Police did not disclose the age or gender of any of those found and said their names are being withheld pending a coroner's examination and notification to next of kin.

A preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic situation and there is no threat to the public, police said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Buffalo Grove police with the ongoing investigation.