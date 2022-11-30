Do your holiday lights have what it takes to win? Here's how to enter our contest

One or two strings of lights just won't cut it. To contend for the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest, you have to think big. We're talking lights, music, fake snow, candy canes, inflatables, Santa, Frosty, Rudolph, toy soldiers and, well, you get the idea.

Entries will be accepted from Thursday until noon Dec. 9 at events.dailyherald.com. The grand prize winner will be determined by online votes. Voting will start Dec. 11 and end Dec. 14.

The grand prize winner and Editor's Choice winners from DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs will appear in the Dec. 21 edition of the Daily Herald.

Entries must be residences within the Daily Herald coverage area. Previous grand prize recipients are ineligible to win again.

The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card from Ala Carte Entertainment. The Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.