 

Do your holiday lights have what it takes to win? Here's how to enter our contest

  • Michael Murphy won the grand prize in the Daily Herald's 2021 holiday lights contest for his display at 722 Pompano Lane in Palatine. He started decorating his home two decades ago when his son challenged him to string lights to the top of a tree in their yard.

      Michael Murphy won the grand prize in the Daily Herald's 2021 holiday lights contest for his display at 722 Pompano Lane in Palatine. He started decorating his home two decades ago when his son challenged him to string lights to the top of a tree in their yard. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Each year, Michael Murphy finds decorations left anonymously on his porch. So he includes them as part of his award-winning holiday display at 722 Pompano Lane in Palatine.

      Each year, Michael Murphy finds decorations left anonymously on his porch. So he includes them as part of his award-winning holiday display at 722 Pompano Lane in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Posted11/30/2022 5:20 AM

One or two strings of lights just won't cut it. To contend for the Daily Herald's annual holiday lights contest, you have to think big. We're talking lights, music, fake snow, candy canes, inflatables, Santa, Frosty, Rudolph, toy soldiers and, well, you get the idea.

Entries will be accepted from Thursday until noon Dec. 9 at events.dailyherald.com. The grand prize winner will be determined by online votes. Voting will start Dec. 11 and end Dec. 14.

 

The grand prize winner and Editor's Choice winners from DuPage County, the Fox Valley, Lake County and the Northwest suburbs will appear in the Dec. 21 edition of the Daily Herald.

Entries must be residences within the Daily Herald coverage area. Previous grand prize recipients are ineligible to win again.

The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card from Ala Carte Entertainment. The Editor's Choice winners each will receive a $50 Ala Carte Entertainment gift card.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
IMAGES: Some of the previous winners in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest
Related Article
IMAGES: Some of the previous winners in the Daily Herald's holiday lights contest
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 