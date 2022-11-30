Bartlett tree-lighting event Dec. 2 to bring road detours

A map of the detours for Bartlett's Merry and Bright holiday tree-lighting event on Friday, Dec. 2. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

North Avenue between Oak Avenue and North Eastern Avenue in Bartlett will be closed from 4 p.m. until about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, for the horse-drawn carriage rides through the village's downtown.

The rides are part of the Merry & Bright holiday tree-lighting event, from 5 to 8 p.m. .at Bartlett Park.

Vehicles traveling west on North Avenue will be detoured north or south on North Berteau Avenue and west on Morse Avenue or East Oneida Avenue.

Vehicles traveling east on North Avenue will be detoured north on Oak Avenue, east on Morse Avenue, and then south on North Berteau Avenue.

The Bartlett Police Department encourages everyone to utilize free parking in the Metra parking lot. Temporary no-parking signs will be posted on several residential streets surrounding the event to increase safety and reduce traffic and parking complaints. Handicap parking will be arranged along Oak Avenue near the gazebo.

Visit Bartlett's website at bartlettil.gov or social media accounts for more information.