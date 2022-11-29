Son of Batavia pedestrian killed crossing Geneva street files lawsuit

Geneva first responders work the scene of a crash Sept. 28 in Geneva. The victim, a pedestrian who died at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, was Tammy Berke, 55, of Batavia. Mark Black/Shaw Local News Network

The son of a woman killed while crossing a Geneva thoroughfare in late September has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the driver, alleging she fell asleep before the crash, court records show.

Sebastian Berke filed the four-page complaint on Nov. 10 in Kane County against Katelyn Rougas, 30, of Geneva, in the death of his mother, Tammy Berke, 55, of Batavia, records show. The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Tammy Berke was crossing the 700 block of East State Street when she was struck by the car, according to the lawsuit.

Rougas failed to reduce her speed or stop so she would not hit Berke, failed to keep a proper lookout for objects in her path of travel, and was otherwise careless and negligent, the lawsuit also alleges.

Geneva police cited Rougas for driving too fast for the conditions. A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 20, court records show.

The lawsuit also seeks a jury trial.

Berke's attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

Rougas' attorney, R. Gregory Earl, declined comment.

Rougas' 2018 black Hyundai Kona struck Berke, of Batavia, in the 700 block of East State Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to the lawsuit.

The Hyundai was traveling west near where Berke was standing or walking as she was trying to cross the street when it struck her, the lawsuit stated.

Berke later died of her injuries at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, officials said.

A preliminary autopsy showed that Berke died of blunt force trauma as a result of being struck by a car, Coroner Rob Russell said last month.

Berke was an employee at Valley Animal Hospital, 801 E. State St., Geneva, veterinarian Jennie Christakos stated in an email.