No one injured after electrical issue causes house fire in Elgin

No one was injured in a small fire Tuesday at a residence in Elgin, the Elgin Fire Department said.

About 4:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a home on the 0-50 block of South Melrose Avenue.

Authorities said that the homeowner met firefighters outside and directed them to the room containing the fire.

The fire caused $3,000 to $5,000 in damage, and the home is still habitable.

Investigators determined the cause was electrical.