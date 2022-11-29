No one injured after electrical issue causes house fire in Elgin
Updated 11/29/2022 7:11 PM
No one was injured in a small fire Tuesday at a residence in Elgin, the Elgin Fire Department said.
About 4:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a home on the 0-50 block of South Melrose Avenue.
Authorities said that the homeowner met firefighters outside and directed them to the room containing the fire.
The fire caused $3,000 to $5,000 in damage, and the home is still habitable.
Investigators determined the cause was electrical.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.