Juvenile charged with armed robbery of Bartlett gas station

Bartlett police and the Kane County state's attorney's office charged a boy with armed robbery, aggravated assault and retail theft in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station Saturday morning.

At about 1:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the gas station and convenience store near the intersection of West Bartlett Road and Illinois Route 25 for a report of a robbery.

Their investigation determined that a boy had entered the store and began to place alcoholic beverages in his backpack. When he was confronted by an employee, he reportedly brandished a knife before running away.

At 6:15 a.m., officers went to the 1500 block of Spaulding Road to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

There they reportedly saw an individual who matched the description of the armed robber. The suspect was taken into custody after he attempted to run.

The juvenile was charged with a Class X felony and two Class A misdemeanors and taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles.

The Bartlett police department did not release the suspect's age or hometown.