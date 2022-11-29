Free Christmas concert Saturday at Judson University
Updated 11/29/2022 2:42 PM
Judson Theatre and the Demoss Center for Worship in the Performing Arts will hold a Christmas concert Saturday.
"Christmas by the Fireside" will feature performing groups from the DCWPA, including a flute trio and the Judson Chamber Singers, as well as dramatic readings. The crowd will also be able to join in singing classic Christmas carols.
The free concert starts at 3 p.m. at Judson University's Herrick Chapel. Friends of Judson will hold their annual Christmas bake and craft sale in the lobby before and after the event.
