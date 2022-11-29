Driver who died in Waukegan crash identified

The driver who died after hitting another vehicle and crashing into a tree Saturday morning in Waukegan has been identified.

The Lake County coroner's office said Tuesday that Edward Cary, 63, of Waukegan was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to the crash scene on the 2000 block of North Sheridan Road.

Authorities said that Cary was driving south when he lost control of his vehicle, veered into a parallel lane and struck the side of the other vehicle.

Cary's vehicle then struck a utility pole before hitting a tree.

Authorities said the two occupants of the second vehicle were not injured. The crash is still under investigation.