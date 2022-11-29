Downers Grove candidates crowd ballot for village council race

The race for three available seats on the Downers Grove Village Council will be a crowded affair.

Six candidates filed their nominating petitions before Monday's deadline to run in the April 4 municipal election.

The field features first-term Commissioner Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt, Michael J. Davenport, former Downers Grove Mayor Martin T. Tully, James P. "Jim" Devitt, Tammy A. Sarver and Denise McCann.

There will be no need for a February primary to whittle down this year's field of hopefuls.