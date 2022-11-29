Downers Grove candidate list updated

A sixth candidate has jumped into the race for three available seats on the Downers Grove Village Council.

Denise McCann turned in her nominating petitions in the final hour of the weeklong filing period for the April 4 municipal election.

McCann joins five other contenders who filed their paperwork for spots on the ballot. They are first-term incumbent Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt, Michael J. Davenport, James P. "Jim" Devitt, Tammy A. Sarver and former Downers Grove Mayor Martin T. Tully.

There will be no need for a February primary to whittle down this year's field of hopefuls.