Candidates sought for Lake County housing, zoning groups

Lake County is seeking qualified candidates for openings on its Housing and Community Development Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals.

The HCDC makes recommendations to the Lake County Board on community development activities that may support economic development projects, installation of public facilities, community centers, housing rehabilitation, public services, homeowner assistance and many other identified needs in Lake County. The ZBA holds public hearings to consider applications for zoning variances, delegated conditional use permits, and appeals of administrative decisions.

Both boards are considered critically important and serve in an advisory capacity to the county board.

Visit the news tab at lakecountyil.gov/ for more information and how to apply.