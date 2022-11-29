Batavia man faces child pornography charges

A Batavia man has been charged with 40 counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

David L. Newtoff, 29, turned himself in on Nov. 18 and posted $10,000 bond, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

The charges allege that between July and November, Newtoff possessed and disseminated multiple still images and videos depicting children being sexually abused. Twenty of the charges allege possession, and 20 allege dissemination.

His next court date is Dec. 5.

The state's attorney's Child Exploitation Unit and the Chicago field office of the federal Office of Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

Court records indicate Newtoff lives in the 400 block of Locust Street.