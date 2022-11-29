 

Authorities release name of Lindenhurst shooting victim

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/29/2022 5:38 PM

Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting Nov. 24 in a Lindenhurst home's garage.

Charles Holmes, 44, of Lindenhurst died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Lake County coroner's office said Tuesday. The shooting occurred on the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane.

 

Kellee M. Holmes, 41, who lives at the home, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in the case and was released on a $20,000 personal-recognizance bond. Her next court date is Dec. 15.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Woman charged, released after man fatally shot in Lindenhurst home on Thanksgiving
Related Article
Woman charged, released after man fatally shot in Lindenhurst home on Thanksgiving
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 