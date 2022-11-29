Authorities release name of Lindenhurst shooting victim

Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting Nov. 24 in a Lindenhurst home's garage.

Charles Holmes, 44, of Lindenhurst died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the Lake County coroner's office said Tuesday. The shooting occurred on the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane.

Kellee M. Holmes, 41, who lives at the home, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm in the case and was released on a $20,000 personal-recognizance bond. Her next court date is Dec. 15.