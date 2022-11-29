Aurora police searching for car theft suspect
Updated 11/29/2022 8:52 PM
Aurora police pursued a suspect who fled the scene of a vehicle theft Tuesday evening.
At 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Serendipity Drive and Simms Street.
While investigating, police saw someone matching the description of the suspect flee.
No arrests have been made.
