 

Aurora police searching for car theft suspect

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 11/29/2022 8:52 PM

Aurora police pursued a suspect who fled the scene of a vehicle theft Tuesday evening.

At 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the area of Serendipity Drive and Simms Street.

 

While investigating, police saw someone matching the description of the suspect flee.

No arrests have been made.

